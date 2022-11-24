Porous Ceramic Market Impact of COVID-19 and Growth Driver Analysis Report by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Porous Ceramic Industry Overview

The global porous ceramic market size is expected to reach USD 13.24 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for medical equipment in the healthcare sector coupled with the rising need for filtration products is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period.

Porous ceramics, as the name implies, have minute holes or pores in their structure owing to which they are light in weight and have low heat capacities. These are used as filtration and insulation products and in high purity materials and structural components as well. Their superior properties have augmented their penetration in various industries including semiconductors, electronics, medical, and automotive.

Porous Ceramic Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global porous ceramic market on the basis of raw material, product, application, and region:

Based on Product Insights, the market is segmented into Filtration, Insulation, High-purity Materials, Structural Components, and Others.

The filtration segment held the largest revenue share of more than 34.0% in 2020.

Insulation is anticipated to register the second-fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period.

is anticipated to register the second-fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. High-purity materials are anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconate Ceramics, Ferrite Ceramics, Aluminum Nitride, and Others.

The alumina raw material segment held the largest revenue share of more than 43% in 2020.

The rising need for the product, coupled with superior properties of alumina is compelling market players to invest in R&D activities for product innovations, thereby promoting the demand for alumina-based products.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Medical, Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Power, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.

Automotive was the largest application segment and accounted for a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020.

Investments in the automotive industry, especially for developing Electric Vehicles (EVs) are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

(EVs) are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Medical is another key application segment of the market. The increasing penetration of additive manufacturing for producing complex parts of medical devices and equipment is expected to prove beneficial for market growth.

With advancements in technology, the electronics & semiconductors sector is anticipated to grow rapidly, thus driving the market over the forecast period.

Porous Ceramic Regional Outlook



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global market is characterized by strong competition owing to the presence of prominent manufacturers serving major geographies across the globe. These prominent manufacturers compete based on product quality and price to increase the application scope of the product in industries including healthcare, aerospace, oil & gas, and mining among others. Technical innovations and improvements in the production process have resulted in the manufacturing of products with superior durability and an extended lifespan.

Some prominent players in the global porous ceramic market include:

Applied Materials, Inc.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Innovacera

KeraNor AS

Kyocera Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Porvair plc

STC Superior Technical Ceramics

Toto Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Porous Ceramic Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.