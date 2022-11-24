The Market For Anti-Settling Agents Is Forecast To Expand At A Moderate CAGR Of 4.2% Over The Next Decade

According to Fact.MR, the global anti-settling agents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The market is forecast to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.2% over the next decade.

Key Players

  • BASF SE
  • Evonik industries
  • Fine Organic Industries Limited
  • Active Minerals International, LLC
  • Ester Chemicals Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Harmony Additives Pvt. Ltd.
  • K Tech (India) Limited
  • King Industries Inc.
  • Lakeland Chemicals (India) Ltd.
  • Lysurf Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Market Segments Covered in Anti-Settling Agents Industry Analysis

  • By Source
    • Organic Anti-settling Agents
    • Inorganic / Synthetic Anti-settling Agents
  • By Form
    • Solid Anti-settling Agents
    • Paste Anti-settling Agents
    • Liquid Anti-settling Agents
  • By Nature
    • Anionic Anti-settling Agents
    • Cationic Anti-settling Agents
    • Mixed Anti-settling Agents
  • By Use Case
    • Aqueous Anti-settling Agents
    • Anti-settling Agents for Solvents/Oils
    • Others
  • By Application
    • Anti-settling Agents for Paints
    • Anti-settling Agents for Inks
    • Anti-settling Agents for Cement Slurry Stabilization
    • Others

 Key Highlights

The report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of the anti-settling agents market, including global GDP growth rate and various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

The report sheds light on key dynamics and their impact on the overall value chain from manufacturers to end-users.

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria through 2019 and beyond.

Express Press Release Distribution