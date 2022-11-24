Laboratory Informatics Market: Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, laboratory informatics market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Significant demand for laboratory informatics due to pandemic situation, with optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Increase demand from the healthcare industry will increase opportunities in near future, however, sales of laboratory informatics in the life-science industry will provide momentum.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Laboratory Informatics Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Key Segments

By Type of Solution

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

By Component

Services

Software

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Remotely Hosted

By Industry

Life Sciences Industry Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Biobanks & Biorepositories Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Laboratories Contract Service Organizations Academic Research Institutes

Chemicals Industry

Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industry

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Other Industries

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Spain Poland Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe

South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of South Asia

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Oceania Australia New Zealand

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

