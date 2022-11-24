Soybean Oil Market following a CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 33 Bn by the end of 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

A latest intelligence report published by Fact.MR estimates that the global soybean oil market revenues will maintain a positive growth rate between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 33 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Prospects appear highly lucrative in the short-run, with an anticipated valuation of over US$ 21 Bn in 2022.

From 2016 to 2020, the market experienced moderate yet positive growth, expanding at under 5% CAGR to reach US$ 20 Bn. Production crunches attributed to the imposition of mandatory lockdowns in the initial half of 2020 amid COVID-19 temporarily stalled growth prospects.

In recent years, global soybean production has increased incessantly, attributed to its increasing application in the food & beverage industry. Demand is acquiring traction, owing to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fats. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, global production volume is anticipated to reach 385.524 million metric tons in FY 2021-22.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Soybean Oil, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of Soybean Oil has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Soybean Oil Market Segmentations:

Product Type Processed Soybean Oil Virgin Soybean Oil

End User Soybean Oil for Foodservice Soybean Oil for Food Processor Soybean Oil for Retail

Distribution Channel Soybean Oil Sales via Modern Trade Channels Soybean Oil Sales via Franchise Outlets Soybean Oil Sales via Speciality Stores Soybean Oil Sales via Online Distribution Channels



