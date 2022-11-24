Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Expects To Reach US$ 2.2 Billion By 2031 | Fact.MR Report

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market has seen a historical CAGR of nearly X6.7% during the period (2021-2031) and is projected to create a valuation of about US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031.

The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the cost structure, market size, and PESTEL analysis which offers market outlook. Likewise, the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market report focuses on the major economies across the globe.

Polyphenylene sulfide resin production in 2021 is estimated to surpass 120 KT, with approximately 50% being consumed in the APEJ region, states Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Overall polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin consumption is set to reach 199 KT by the end of 2031.

Fact.MR has come up with a study on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market and the report is laden with information that can be utilized by stakeholders in the market to make informed decisions. Analysts have widely utilized the well-entrenched and effective market intelligence tools to collect and collate and then present the analysis and assessment of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market in an easily understandable format for all. The report includes the major market conditions across the globe such as the product profit, price, production, capacity, demand, supply, as well as market growth structure. In addition, this report offers significant data through the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces investment return data, and investment feasibility analysis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market. This market research report includes extensive data on the impacts of the market. The research analyst team of the firm has been monitoring the market during this coronavirus crisis and has been talking with the industry experts to finally publish a detailed analysis of the future scope of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market. They have followed a robust research methodology and got involved in primary and secondary research to prepare the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market report.

Analysts have made use of varied industry-wide prominent tools of market intelligence to gather, collate, and analyze market data, figures, and facts to arrive at revenue estimations and projections in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market.

The research report of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market comprises significant insights for the clients and vendors that are looking to maintain their market position as well as to expand the business in the current and upcoming market scenarios. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed study of the facts and figures, as viewers search for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product.

Competitive Landscape:

Market players in the PPS resins business have mainly opted for organic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, product development, and innovation. These strategies are helping PPS resin key players expand their regional footprint and garner market share, thus providing them with a competitive advantage.

In September 2018, Toray Industries Inc. publicized the investment of US$ 89.3 Mn to increase polyphenylene sulfide resin output capacity at its Gunsan plant in South Korea

In September 2017, DIC Corporation expanded its polyphenylene sulfide production lines in Japan and invested US$ 7.2 Mn to increase annual PPS production up to 3,500 metric tons.

In October 2018, Solvay launched all new polyphenylene sulfide extrusion grades through the trade name Ryton®, primarily designed for cooling line assemblies in the automotive sector.

Prominent Key Players of The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Survey Report:

Solvay SA

Toray Industries

Kureha Corporation

Forton Industries LLC

DIC Corp.

Initz Co, Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co, Ltd.

Chengdu Letian Plastics Co, Ltd.

Lion Idemitsu Composites

Market Segmentation:

Key Segments Covered in PPS Resins Industry Research

By Application Electrical & Electronics Automotive Aerospace & Defence Industrial Filters & Filter Bag Coatings Others



