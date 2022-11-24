Barge Transportation Market to Top US$ 123.29 Bn Globally, Growing with a CAGR of around 3.4 %, Report by Fact.MR

The global Barge Transportation market has seen a historical CAGR of nearly 3.4 %during the period (2021-2031) and is projected to create a valuation of about US$ 123.29 Bn by 2031.

The Barge Transportation Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the cost structure, market size, and PESTEL analysis which offers market outlook. Likewise, the Barge Transportation Market report focuses on the major economies across the globe.

The outlook seems even more optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 191.45 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. The projected compound annual growth rate for the aforementioned period is 4.5%.

Fact.MR has come up with a study on Barge Transportation Market and the report is laden with information that can be utilized by stakeholders in the market to make informed decisions. Analysts have widely utilized the well-entrenched and effective market intelligence tools to collect and collate and then present the analysis and assessment of the Barge Transportation Market in an easily understandable format for all. The report includes the major market conditions across the globe such as the product profit, price, production, capacity, demand, supply, as well as market growth structure. In addition, this report offers significant data through the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces investment return data, and investment feasibility analysis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Barge Transportation Market. This market research report includes extensive data on the impacts of the market. The research analyst team of the firm has been monitoring the market during this coronavirus crisis and has been talking with the industry experts to finally publish a detailed analysis of the future scope of the Barge Transportation Market. They have followed a robust research methodology and got involved in primary and secondary research to prepare the Barge Transportation Market report.

Analysts have made use of varied industry-wide prominent tools of market intelligence to gather, collate, and analyze market data, figures, and facts to arrive at revenue estimations and projections in the Barge Transportation Market.

The research report of the Barge Transportation Market comprises significant insights for the clients and vendors that are looking to maintain their market position as well as to expand the business in the current and upcoming market scenarios. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed study of the facts and figures, as viewers search for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. Trade will become more efficient and seamless by using new ports and technologies. The result of a strategic collaboration can help the company to increase its production capacity.

In August 2021, SEACOR Holdings Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of U.S Shipping Corp- a privately owned, leading provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargo, rendering it as one of the largest Jones Act tanker operators, with a fleet of 15 coastwise vessels ranging from 150,000-300,000 barrels of capacity

On September 28th, 2021, Taiwan-based Franbo Lines announced that it would be acquiring three bulk carriers as part of its fleet expansion. In addition, it will also purchase you two newly-built bulk carriers: one 40,000 ton bulk carrier acquired from a Japanese firm and one 20,360 ton bulk carrier acquired from a Panamanian company.

Prominent Key Players of The Barge Transportation Market Survey Report:

American Commercial Barge Line LLC.

INGRAM Marine Group

Kirby Corporation

SEACOR Holdings Inc.

Campbell Transport Company

Heartland Barge

Bouchard Transportation

Canal Barge

Magnolia Marine Transport

Marquette Transportation

Market Segmentation:

Key Segments Covered

Barge Type Dry Bulk Cargo Barge Liquid Cargo Barge Car-Float Barge Power Barge Construction Barge

Vessel Type Open Barge Covered Barge Tank Barge

Voyage Inland Offshore Ocean

Propulsion Towed Barge Self-Propelled Barge



