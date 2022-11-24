Rapid Increase In Use Adoption To Boost Digital Media Buying Services Market Revenue Growth : Fact.MR

The global media buying services market stands at US$ 69 billion in 2022 and is slated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 125.9 billion by the end of 2032. Media buying services accounted for nearly 12% share of the global advertising industry in 2021.

The unprecedented use of these products can be attributed to the increasing paying capacity of the masses. Furthermore, in the absence of robust or utilitarian alternatives, the demand within the global Media Buying Services Market is projected to reach new heights of recognition. It is worthwhile to mention that the global Media Buying Services Market is treading along a lucrative pathway due to favorable government legislations.

Segmentation of Media Buying Services Industry Research

By Type : Direct Buys Programmatic Buys

By Channel : Digital Social Media Advertising Search Media Advertising Programmatic Media Advertising Traditional Radio Advertising Print Advertising Television Outdoor

By End-use Industry : BFSI Retail and Consumer Goods Business and Consumer Services Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation and Mobility Energy and Utility Trading and Warehousing Media & Entertainment Hospitality

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Market Players:

Anderson Collaborative

ARSENL

ATTN Agency

Booyah Advertising

Colormatics

Dentsu

EXL Media

GKV

Hotspex Media

Interpublic Group

Katz Media Group

Mancuso Media

Metric Theory

Moburst

MuteSix

Omnicom Group Inc.

Publicis Armenia

Publicis Groupe

The buying Hub

The Remnant Agency

Wingman Media

WPP

The Media Buying Services Market report will help readers to:

A clear understanding of the market and its growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities.

Study the key regions holding notable shares in the global Media Buying Services Market growth.

Discuss the current trends, revenue generation pattern, detailed segmentation, and names of leading segments with attributed factors.

The Media Buying Services Market Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

