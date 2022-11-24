The Building Information Modeling Industry Is Forecast To Reach US$ 19.97 Bn By 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Building Information Modeling Market market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The worldwide building information modelling (BIM) market grew at a CAGR of 11% over the 2017-2021 historical period. With fast population expansion, there has been an increase in demand for housing, with many governments throughout the world giving incentives for the growth of this sector. Companies all around the world are using BIM to enhance their operations in residential structure design, making this a feasible growth prospect for the BIM industry. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Building Information Modeling Market market.

The report provides a present market outlook on Building Information Modeling Market. Additionally, the Building Information Modeling Market market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12% in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

· By Type

Software Services



· By Application

Building Oil & Gas Civil Infrastructure Industrial



· By End User

AEC Contractors Facility Managers



COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Building Information Modeling Market market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Building Information Modeling Market companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Building Information Modeling Market which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Building Information Modeling Market Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The global BIM market is very fragmented, with just a few major participants in building information modelling offering specialized application modules. The following are some of the market’s most significant developments:

Autodesk announced the introduction of a new cloud-based AEC in November 2020, with the possibility to integrate the Autodesk Construction Cloud with BIM 360.

In October 2018, Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital technologies, announced the acquisition of Bricsys, a fast-growing CAD (computer-aided design) software developer. The purchase is targeted at the provision of building technology solutions.

Market Players:

Aecom

Asite Solutions Limited

Beck Technology Ltd

Nemetschek AG

Synchro Software Ltd

Pentagon Solutions Ltd

Bentley Systems Inc

Dassault Systemes Sa

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

