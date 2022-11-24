Infrared Detector Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2021 – 2031 | Fact.MR

Due to disruptions in routine business operations and a reduction in the availability of raw materials, the global COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered output and growth in a number of industries. The study provides useful and actionable market insights regarding infrared detectors. The most recent research from Fact.MR includes historical market data and industry forecasting along with information on the market’s current state in several countries. The research also provides data on the market for infrared detectors’ sales and demand in various sectors and geographical areas.

Currently, the market for infrared detectors is estimated to be worth $463 million worldwide. By 2031, sales of infrared detector sensors are expected to reach US$ 968 Mn at a high CAGR of 7.7%.

Over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031, the demand for long wave infrared detectors is anticipated to grow at an even higher CAGR of 8%. Infrared detector sales made up just around 0.23% of the 180 Bn USD market for sensors in 2020, but this percentage is anticipated to rise over the next ten years.

Infrared Detector Market Size (2021) US$ 463 Mn Projected Market Value (2031) US$ 968 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2031) 7.7% CAGR

The market study conducted by Fact.MR provides unique information regarding the market’s future growth. The analysis pinpoints significant trends that are influencing the market for infrared detectors. This recently released study clarifies crucial trends, such as the market’s drivers, constraints, and possibilities for established businesses as well as up-and-coming competitors involved in supply and manufacturing. Infrared Detector Market Analysis is provided in detail in the most recent Fact.MR study.

This just released, informative research provides information on Infrared Detector Market Insights, major dynamics, their effects on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and Infrared Detector Market Growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Infrared Detector Industry Research

By Spectral Range Short Wave Infrared Detectors Mid-Wave Infrared Detectors Long Wave Infrared Detectors

By Technology Mercury Cadmium Telluride Indium Gallium Arsenide Pyroelectric Thermopile Micro Bolometers Others

By Application Infrared Detectors for Automotive Infrared Detectors for Consumer Electronics Infrared Detectors for Medical Infrared Detectors for Military Infrared Detectors for Security



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Military application is likely to witness sales of US$ 150 Mn by 2031.

Based on spectral range, mid-wave infrared detectors and long wave infrared detectors are anticipated to be the most lucrative segments with market share of 23.4% and 61.5%, respectively, by 2031.

Based on region, demand for infrared detectors is expected to increase at CAGR of 3.9% and 6.6% in Latin America and North America, respectively, over the forecast period.

Together, North America and Europe represent over 48% of overall market share.

The market in Latin America is valued at US$ 26 Mn at present.

Competitive Landscape

According to the infrared detector industry analysis, IR detector manufacturers and suppliers have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Lynred launched new miniature type of infrared detector named Galatea MW, having the features of SWAP (Size, Weight, and Power). This newly launched product is compatible with existing optics and easy to integrate in military applications.

Similarly, recent developments by top providers of infrared detectors have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.

