Aluminium Alloy Consumption Value Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 8.1% Over 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Aluminium Alloys Market market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Aluminium alloys accounted for around 76% of total aluminium sales in 2021. Additionally, consumption volume is anticipated to reach 90,010 kilo tons by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of around 4.7%. Volume consumption of aluminium alloys is projected to increase 1.6X by 2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Aluminium Alloys Market market.

Key findings of the Aluminium Alloys Market market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Aluminium Alloys Market. Additionally, the Aluminium Alloys Market market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Aluminium Alloys Market market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Aluminium Alloys Market vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Aluminium Alloys Market market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Aluminium Alloys Market market.

Aluminium Alloys Market price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Covered in Aluminium Alloys Industry Survey

· Aluminium Alloys Market by Type:

Heat Treatable Aluminium Alloys 2000 Series 4000 Series 6000 Series 7000 Series 8000 Series Non-Heat Treatable Aluminium Alloys 3000 Series 4000 Series 5000 Series



· Aluminium Alloys Market by Casting / Operation:

Sand Casting Aluminium Alloys Investment Casting Aluminium Alloys Permanent Mold Casting Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Aluminium Alloys Others



· Aluminium Alloys Market by Application:

Aluminium Alloys for Packaging Aluminium Alloys for Automotive Body Parts Frame Hood Bumper Structures Doors Body Shells Cabin Parts Others Engine Parts Pistons Camshafts Crankshafts Cylinder Heads Engine Blocks Others Wheels Powertrain Suspension Parts Chassis Others Aluminium Alloys for Marine Ship Building Yacht Building Boat Building Aluminium Alloys for Consumer Durables Refrigerator Coolants Cooking Utensils Furniture Laptop & Desktop Parts & Accessories Tablets & Smartphone Parts Others Aluminium Alloys for Aerospace Wing Skin Fuselage Empennage Powerplants Others Aluminium Alloys for Building & Construction Siding and Roofing External Facades Windows and Doors Staircases Railings Others Others

Aluminium Alloys Market by Alloy: Cast Aluminium Alloys Primary Foundry Alloys Al-Si Family AISi7Mg0 AlSi9Mg AISi5Mg AlSi10MnMg AlSi9MnMoZr AlSi9 AlSi10MnMg AlSi10MnMgZn Others Al-Zn Family AlZn10Si8Mg AlZn3Mg3Cr AlZn5Mg Al-Mg Family AlMg3 AlMg3Si AlMg5 AlMg5Si AlMg5Si2Mn AlMg7Si3Mn Al-Cu Family AlCu4TiMg AlCu4TiMgAg AlCu4Ti AlCu5NiCoSbZ Others Others Secondary Foundry Alloys Wrought Aluminium Alloys



· Aluminium Alloys Market by Region:

North America Aluminium Alloys Market Latin America Aluminium Alloys Market Europe Aluminium Alloys Market East Asia Aluminium Alloys Market South Asia & Oceania Aluminium Alloys Market Middle East & Africa Aluminium Alloys Market



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Aluminium Alloys Market market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Aluminium Alloys Market companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Aluminium Alloys Market which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Aluminium Alloys Market Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Alcoa, Aluar, Alvance, CBA, and Chalco, are some of the major aluminium alloy suppliers in the market.

In December 2021, Rusal announced investing around US$ 12 million for carrying out modernization of its alloy car wheel plant at SKAD in Russia. The company aims at expanding its business capabilities and target high-growth countries with rising demand of aluminium alloys in Germany.

In November 2021, CBA Brazil announced acquiring around 80% shares of secondary alloyed aluminium producer Alux. CBA has been involved in extensive production capacity expansions and is projected to go for the same strategy in the near future.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of aluminium alloys positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Players:

Alcoa

Aluar

Alvance

CBA

Chalco

Hydro

Nortan aluminium

Press Metal

PT Inalum

Rheinfelden alloys

Rio Tinto

Rusal

Slovalco

Trimet

