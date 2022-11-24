The Pouches And Bags Segment Of Medical Flexible Packaging Market Is Projected To Grow At A High CAGR Of 5.3% During Forecast Years 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Medical Flexible Packaging Market market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global medical flexible packaging market accounts for ~30% of the global medical packaging market in 2022. The global medical flexible packaging market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 15.2 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Medical Flexible Packaging Market market.

The report provides a present market outlook on Medical Flexible Packaging Market. Additionally, the Medical Flexible Packaging Market market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period.

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segments

· By Product Type

Seals High Barrier Films Wraps Pouches & Bags Lids & Labels Others



· By Material Type

Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Polyethylene Paper Aluminium Others



· By End-User

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Medical Device Manufacturing Implant Manufacturing Contract Packaging Others



· By Region

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Medical Flexible Packaging Market market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Medical Flexible Packaging Market companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Medical Flexible Packaging Market which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical flexible packaging market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced medical flexible packaging.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of medical flexible packaging market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Berry Global Group Inc. declared union with Mondelez International in 2020 to provide cream cheese packaging made out of recycled plastic. This is expected to establish a new trend of recycled packaging and provide gain to the market. Catalent Inc. signed an agreement with Acorda Therapeutics Inc. in 2021, wherein Catalent will acquire Acorda’s facility in Chelsea. This acquisition will act as a global centre of excellence and provide significant commercial-scale capacity for new customer programs.

Market Players:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group Plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Becton Dickinson & Company

Catalent Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Sonoco Products Company

Berry Group Inc.

Reynolds Group Holdings

Aptar GroupInc.

Datwyler Holdings

Other Market Players

