Microwave Magnetron Market Business Scope, Technological Perspective and Development Factors by 2031 | Fact.MR

The global microwave magnetron market is currently valued at US$ 572 million and is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2031. The rapidly expanding market for communications and smart home gadgets will primarily fuel the rise in demand for microwave magnetrons. The market’s requirement for effective and potent microwave magnetrons is projected to increase due to rising demand for built-in ovens and high-end microwave ranges.

The demand for these goods has also grown significantly due to rising interest in modular kitchens and home décor, which is projected to continue propelling market expansion for microwave magnetrons in the years to come.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Pulsed magnetrons and continuous wave magnetrons are likely to witness sales of US$ 576 Mn and US$ 220 Mn by 2031, respectively.

Based on application, the lighting and heating segments in microwave magnetrons is anticipated to be the most lucrative with a market share of 43% % and 17%, respectively, by 2031.

Together, North America and Europe represented 56% of overall market share in 2020.

The market in South Asia & Oceania is valued at US$ 67 Mn, and expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

“Microwave magnetrons have gain traction due to their ability to achieve considerable process times as compared to other conservative processes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key microwave magnetron producers also have a strong position in the global market with a large set of customers, which springs them with an edge over their competitors in the market. Moreover, manufacturers also participate comprehensively in campaigns of advertising to surge their visibility in the field.

Major players are shifting their focus towards energy-efficient products combined with IoT (Internet of Things) platforms to allow end users to operate their products remotely.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2020, Hitachi Power Solutions Co Ltd launched superior quality and highly evaluated microwave magnetrons. This newly launched product can be used in several fields such as dry processing, microwave light emissions, etc.

Similarly, recent developments by top providers of microwave magnetrons have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.

Key Segments Covered in Microwave Magnetron Industry Survey

By Product Type Pulsed Microwave Magnetrons Continuous Wave Magnetrons Others

By Application Microwave Magnetrons for Radars Microwave Magnetrons for Heating Microwave Magnetrons for Lighting Others

By End User Microwave Magnetrons for Telecom Industry Microwave Magnetrons for Aerospace Industry Microwave Magnetrons for Defence Industry Microwave Magnetrons for Electronics Industry Microwave Magnetrons for Mechanical Industry



Winning Strategy

Microwave magnetrons re widely used in numerous applications in several end-use industries for heating processes to generate plasma and drying. Also, demand for such products in the industrial sector has endured steadiness.

Overall outlook for the global microwave magnetron industry looks positive, with a stable brook of opportunities likely to develop for stakeholders to capitalize on. Market players are focusing on product modifications and channelizing their resources for developing more reliable and robust products. Along with that, they are leveraging partnerships developed with end users to gain higher market share.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microwave magnetron market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (pulsed magnetrons, continuous wave magnetrons, and others), by application (radar, heating, lighting, and others), and by end user (telecom industry, aerospace industry, defence industry, electronics industry, and mechanical industry), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

