Global Desiccant Air Breather Market To Portray A Modest Growth Of Around 6% CAGR Across The 2021-2031

The global desiccant air breather market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 6% over the next ten years, with East Asia and Europe being lucrative markets through 2031, and the market for desiccant air breathers in North America also performing well. Use of desiccant air breathers in mineral & metal processing is expected to rise rapidly over the coming years. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Desiccant Air Breathers Market market.

Key findings of the Desiccant Air Breathers Market market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Desiccant Air Breathers Market. Additionally, the Desiccant Air Breathers Market market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Desiccant Air Breathers Market market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Desiccant Air Breathers Market vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Desiccant Air Breathers Market market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Desiccant Air Breathers Market market.

Desiccant Air Breathers Market price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments of Market

· Silica Content

< 0.5 lb 5 – 1.5 lb 5 – 2.5 lb 5 – 3.5 lb > 3.5 lb



· Max. Water Capacity

< 1 fl oz. 1 – 5 fl oz. 5 – 10 fl oz. 10 – 15 fl oz. 15 – 20 fl oz. > 20 fl oz.



· Working Environment

Disposable Stationary Applications Limited Space Applications High Humidity / High Dust Applications Extreme Environment Applications High Vibration Applications Heavy Duty Applications Caustic Fumes/Gaseous Applications



· Application

Gear Boxes Hydraulic Fluid Reservoirs Bulk Storage Tanks Oil Drums Oil-Filled Transformers Other Fluid Reservoirs



· End Use

Wash-Down Areas Pulp & Paper Processing Timber Processing Windmills and Wind Power Generation Construction & Mining Equipment Minerals & Metals Processing Material Handling & Hoisting Equipment Agriculture & Forestry Equipment Industrial & Manufacturing Others



· Region

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Desiccant Air Breathers Market market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Desiccant Air Breathers Market companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Desiccant Air Breathers Market which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Desiccant Air Breathers Market Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fairly consolidated and manufacturers are providing various types of desiccant air breathers. Key players such as Donaldson Company Inc., Pall Corporation, and Crystal Products hold a majority of the market share.

Market Players:

Bosch Rexroth Corporation

US Lubricants

Des-Case

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Drytech Inc.

Lubrication Engineers

Eaton

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Pall Corporation

AGM Container Controls Inc.

STAUFF CORPORATION PTY LTD

MP FILTRI SPA

Trico Corporation

Whitmore Manufacturing LLC

How is COVID-19 impacting the market landscape?

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the demand, manufacturing, and sales of desiccant air breathers across the world, as the market slowed down over the period of Q2 and Q3 of FY2020.

The pandemic had a massive and unprecedented effect on the desiccant air breather market. Due to enforced lockdowns and full shutdowns in almost every country around the world, the pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy. The global economy is still in the woods, as the disease outbreak has created a lot of uncertainty among people, which has led to fewer investments and more cautious spending. The enactment of the lockdown has interrupted the entire supply chain and halted the production of desiccant air breathers.

Governments relaxed the lockdown and travel restrictions in the third quarter of 2020, allowing businesses to resume production of desiccant air breathers, but with reduced manpower due to social distancing requirements. Companies are struggling to manufacture desiccant air breathers while abiding with all governmental COVID-19-related norms regarding operations and manufacturing processes. However, the market is set to resuscitate completely by Q3 of FY2021.

