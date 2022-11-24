Duplex Nickel Plating Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation : Fact.MR

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that anti-corrosion plating and improved surface finishing demand is set to register strong growth in the duplex nickel plating business and help the market reach a valuation of US$ 909 Mn by 2031-end. Globally, the plating business is witnessing an upsurge backed by huge adoption rates showcased by automobile and aerospace industries. The automotive industry offers a wide pool of use cases for duplex nickel plating, and thus, accounted for 65% revenue share in 2020. From motorcycles to cars & trucks, duplex nickel plating is registering strong consumption for its versatility and reliable chemical properties.

The duplex nickel plating business offers a wide array of products, including hexavalent chrome, nickel trivalent chrome, and nickel microporous chrome, besides others. These product offerings have been deeply acknowledged by the consumer base across the globe for their upper hand in providing the high-end surface finishing. Global demand for duplex nickel plating is propelled by North America, accounting for notable demand and supply of plating chemicals, followed by Europe and East Asia. Prominent duplex nickel plating manufacturers are positioned in North America, especially the U.S., owing to ease of raw material availability and heightened infrastructural investments.

Main Segments Covered in Duplex Nickel Plating Industry Research

By Type Protective Duplex Nickel Plating Decorative Duplex Nickel Plating

By Coating Material Surface Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating Steel Stainless Steel Mild steel Carbon steel Cast Iron Non-Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating Copper Brass

By Plating Type Bright Duplex Nickel Plating Mirror Bright Duplex Nickel Plating Semi Bright Duplex Nickel Plating

By Product Type Nickel-Trivalent Chrome Nickel-hexavalent Chrome Nickel-Microporous Chrome Others

By Brightening System Sulfur Containing Duplex Nickel Plating Sulfur Free Duplex Nickel Plating

By Plating Bath Electroplating Watt Bath Wood Bath Electroless Plating Others

By End Use Automotive Duplex Nickel Plating Motorcycles Interior Front Fork Inner Tubes Shock Absorber Piston Rods Hydraulic Pistons Cylinders Exterior Body Bumpers Exhaust Pipes Cars & Trucks Interior Fuel Systems Turbochargers Transmission Braking Systems Drive Shafts Valves Others Exterior Bumpers Grills Others Aerospace & Defence Duplex Nickel Plating Industrial Fasteners & Tools Duplex Nickel Plating Others

By Use Case New Duplex Nickel Plating Duplex Nickel Restoration



Key Takeaways from Study

The global duplex nickel plating market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.

Decorative segment captures a major chunk in duplex nickel plating, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn over 2021-2031.

Among the plating types, bright duplex plating has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to high wear resistance capabilities over others.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and this regional is expected to expand at 4% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for duplex nickel plating was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

Competitive Landscape

According to the duplex nickel plating market research analysis, Capron Manufacturing, Century Plating Company, Electrochemical Products, Inc. and Elite Finishing, LLC, together accounted for around 35% share of global revenue in 2020. Most companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery, portfolio expansion, and brand development. Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering duplex nickel plating have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global duplex nickel plating market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (protective, decorative), coating material surface (ferrous (steel, stainless steel, mild steel, carbon steel, cast iron), non-ferrous (copper, brass)), plating type (bright, mirror bright, semi bright), product type (nickel-trivalent chrome, nickel hexavalent chrome, nickel microporous chrome, others), brightening system (sulfur containing, sulfur free), plating baths (electroplating (watt bath, wood bath), electroless plating, others), end use (automotive ( motorcycles (interior (front fork inner tubes, shock absorber pistons rods, cylinders), exterior (body, bumpers, exhaust pipes)), cars & trucks (interior (fuel systems, turbochargers, transmission, braking systems, drive shafts, valves, others)), aerospace & defence, industrial fasteners & tools plating, others), and use case (new plantings, restoration), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

