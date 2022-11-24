Demand For Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 6.3% Over The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.7% in 2021, to total 1,309 KT. In terms of value, 30% reinforced PBT displayed growth of 5.8% to be valued at US$ 1 Bn, while >50% reinforced PBT was up 4.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 273 Mn. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market.

Key findings of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT). Additionally, the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Market Segments Covered in PBT Industry Analysis

· By Type

Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate 15% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate 30% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate 50% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate >50% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate Unreinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate



· By Processing Method

Injection Moulding Polybutylene Terephthalate Extrusion Polybutylene Terephthalate Others



· By End Use

Polybutylene Terephthalate for Automotive Body Panels Ignition Coil Bobbins Covered Insulations Exhaust System part Ignition System Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Packaging Food Products Cosmetics Polybutylene Terephthalate for Electrical & Electronics Transformer Coil Bobbins Adapter Coil Bobbins Deflection Coils CRT & Potentiometer Stands Switching connectors Motor Cover and Bushings Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Consumer Goods Sporting Goods Kitchen Appliances Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Machinery Transport machinery parts Sewing Machines Textile Machinery Parts Power Tool Parts Others



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

According to the market research analysis, BASF SE, Amco Polymers, Celanese Corporation, SABIC, DuPont, Lanxess AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation are identified as key players manufacturing PBT.

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Some of the key strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances in order to strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

On 24th March 2020, Celanese Corporation announced a three-year plan to expand their engineered materials compounding capacities in Asia, locations including Suzhou and Nanjing in China and Silvassa in India.

On 2nd January 2019, Celanese Corporation acquired one of India’s largest engineering thermoplastic compounders, named Next Polymer Ltd.

On 26th February 2019, SABIC announced Amco Polymers as the third distribution partner in North America to provide specialty engineering thermoplastic and related services in the US, Canada and Mexico.

On 3rd July 2020, BASF announced two new product variants in the market, named Ultradur® B6551 LNI for extrusion and Ultradur® B6560 M2 FC TF, the world’s first thermo formable PBT.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing polybutylene terephthalate have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

