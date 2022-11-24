Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Coating Additives market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

According to Fact.MR’s latest consumption analysis on coating additives, the market was valued at US$ 8 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 11 Bn by 2031. Demand for waterborne coating additives is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Coating Additives market.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2427

Key findings of the Coating Additives market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Coating Additives. Additionally, the Coating Additives market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Coating Additives market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Coating Additives vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Coating Additives market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Coating Additives market.

Coating Additives price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021 Key Segments in Coating Additives Industry Research

· Product

Acrylic-based Coating Additives Urethane Coating Additives Metallic Coating Additives Fluoropolymer Coating Additives



· Function

Rheology Modifiers Dispersants Foam Control Slip/Rub Wetting Agents Others Anti-Foaming Coating Additives Defoaming Coating Additives



· Formulation

Waterborne Coating Additives Solvent-based Coating Additives Powder Coating Additives High Solids Coating Additives UV Cure Coating Additives Others Radiation Curable Coatings Solvent-borne Coatings Solvent Less Coatings



· Application

Architectural Coating Additives Automotive Coating Additives Wood & Furniture Coating Additives Industrial Coating Additives



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2427

What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Coating Additives market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Coating Additives companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Coating Additives which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Coating Additives Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Key coating additive manufacturers are developing innovative products and are expanding their geographical reach to cater to the growing demand for functional additives. Sales of anti-foaming coating additives, bio-based coatings additives, and fluoropolymer coating additives are also expected to proliferate over the coming years.

Furthermore, they are also entering into a long-term supply contracts with raw material suppliers and end-users to have a strong presence in the worldwide market. Some of the current significant developments in the market include:

In 2019, Ashland Inc. a specialty chemicals company, added Strodex PK-86NV specialty phosphate ester surfactant to its dynamic product portfolio for waterborne architectural coatings.

In 2019, BYK-Chemie GmbH (Altana), a specialty chemicals company, announced the expansion of BYK’s specialty chemicals division in Shanghai, China. This expansion enables the company to serve consumers in the fast growing Asian markets.

Key market Players Listed:

Eastman Chemical Company

Arkema SA

ANGUS Chemical Company

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Rhodia SA

Lubrizol Corporation

ICL Advanced Additives

Kamin LLC

Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc.

King Industries, Inc.

Michelman, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2427

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

For More Insights:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gelatin-market-to-cross-us-5-9-billion-by-2032-as-application-in-food-industry-rises-by-5-8-301629520.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com