Walk-Behind Scrubber Dryers Market Is Expected To Offer An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of Around US$ 1.9 Bn Over The Next Ten Years.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Scrubber Dryer market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Sales of the scrubber dryer accounted for nearly 46% of the global floor-cleaning machine market at the end of 2021. The scrubber dryer market has been steadily increasing over the past few decades, majorly due to the use of scrubbing machine for housekeeping activities. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Scrubber Dryer market.

Key findings of the Scrubber Dryer market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Scrubber Dryer. Additionally, the Scrubber Dryer market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Scrubber Dryer market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Scrubber Dryer vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Scrubber Dryer market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Scrubber Dryer market.

Scrubber Dryer price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Segmentation of Scrubber Dryer Industry Research

· By Type :

Walk-behind Stand-on/Step-on Ride-on



· By Power Source :

Electrically-operated Battery-operated



· By End Use :

Household Commercial Retail HoReCa Healthcare Facilities Educational Institutions Government Use at Airports and Railway Stations Industrial



· By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online stores



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Scrubber Dryer market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Scrubber Dryer companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Scrubber Dryer which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Scrubber Dryer Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Scrubber Dryer manufacturers are Tennant, Hako GmbH (Possehl), Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Taski (Diversey Holdings Ltd.), i-team global, Nilfisk Group, Numatic International, Finmap, Amano Corporation, RPS Corporation, NSS Enterprises, Polivac, and Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co., Ltd.

Companies are constantly bringing changes concerning size, performance, operation, etc. Companies also offer scrubber dryers of various sizes and eco-efficient modes to attract customers. Key manufacturers and new players are focused on expanding their presence by leveraging online sales channels, which would help in cutting the margin leakage. Most of the manufacturers are reducing the price of scrubber dryers as the competition is increasing in the segment.

In Jan. 2020, Nilfisk Group, Tennant, and Numatic International endeavored to establish a unique selling proposition for their products. Nilfisk launched its autonomous scrubber dryer line with BrainOS. This scrubber dryer can clean a large warehouse and large spaces.

In Dec 2019, Walmart announced autonomous robotic floor scrubbers in 1,860 of its stores, and the company deployed robotic scrubbers in nearly all of its stores.

