Demand For Parking And Security Barriers Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Automatic Barriers market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Automatic barriers market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.4% in 2021, to total 1,484,000 units. Boom barriers displayed positive growth of 4.3% to total 1,085,000 units, while demand for automatic bollards increased at 4.6% to 142,000 units. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Automatic Barriers market.

Key findings of the Automatic Barriers market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Automatic Barriers. Additionally, the Automatic Barriers market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Automatic Barriers market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Automatic Barriers vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Automatic Barriers market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Automatic Barriers market.

Automatic Barriers price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments Covered in Automatic Barriers Industry Analysis

· By Device

Automatic Boom Barriers Automatic Bollards Automatic Barrier Gates Automatic Height Restrictor Barriers



· By Material

Automatic Aluminium Barriers Automatic Steel Barriers Automatic Iron Barriers



· By Application

Automatic Barriers for Railway Crossings Automatic Barriers for Toll Plazas Automatic Barriers for Airports Automatic Barriers for Perimeter Security Others



· By End User

Residential Automatic Barriers Commercial Automatic Barriers Retail Sector Corporate & Commercial Building / Parks Education & Research Institutes Hospitality Sector Healthcare Facilities Sports Stadiums / Arenas Industrial & Manufacturing Warehouses & Distribution Others Automatic Barriers for Government



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Automatic Barriers market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Automatic Barriers companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Automatic Barriers which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Automatic Barriers Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

According to market research analysis by Fact.MR, Lindsay Corporation, A-Safe, Valmont Industries, Avon Barriers, Hill & Smith Holdings, Nice, Came, FAAC, Newgate, Tiso Turnstiles, Heald, and Gandhi Automation Pvt. Ltd. are identified as key players manufacturing automatic barriers.

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, A-Safe entered into a partnership with DSV to provide the protection of automatic barriers for its new distribution centre in Netherland. DSV started its new centre in Netherlands spanning 94,000 square meters. A-Safe installed various barrier products such as automatic bollards, pedestrian barriers, and rack protection.

In 2020, Faac group launched a new product – FAAC 844 3PH electronic control boards, which can be used in gate barriers. This newly launched operator allows control of magnetic encoders via a control board, which helps achieve the functions necessary in today’s installations.

In 2018, Tiso Turnstiles developed and launched a Sweeper-S speed barrier gate with the slimmest footprint. The mechanism, which rotates the wings, looks like an additional extension to make turnstile wider. Whereas, the cabinet is only 110 mm wider, which allows it to fit in small spaces.

In 2018, Newgate partnered with Clerk Fencing as a distributor in Ireland. Clerk Fencing is a manufacturer of security products such as railings, gates, and automated bollards. This partnership will lead them to grow the business of fencing gates in Ireland.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering automatic barriers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Market players Listed:

Lindsay Corporation

A-Safe

Valmont Industries

Avon Barriers

Hill & Smith Holdings

Nice

Came

FAAC

Newgate

Tiso Turnstiles

Heald

Gandhi Automation Pvt. Ltd.

RIB SRL

Barrier1 Systems

