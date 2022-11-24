Modified Soya Flour Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Soya flour’s demand continues to accelerate by leaps and bounds with soya flour becoming highly predominant in food formulation on the back of its high nutritional value, low cost, and impressive functionality. Apart from rich in protein content, soya flour contains soy isoflavones, B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber calcium, and iron, giving manufactures in food industry the opportunity to serve rich in nutrition baked goods that are highly sought after by the consumers today.

With availability in a full-fat form with all its natural oils, or in a ‘defatted’ form, wherein all the oils are removed during processing, soya flour is increasingly becoming a viable option for all kinds of consumers. ‘Defatted’ soy flour offers a slightly higher percentage of calcium and protein, while both forms of soy flour serve health benefits.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3101

Burgeoning demand for soya flour can be further accredited to high quality soy protein, dietary fiber and vital bio-active components, like isoflavones, found in this versatile ingredient. Furthermore, soya flour is gluten-free product which has been witnessing huge traction from health conscious consumers and fitness trainers.

Soya Flour Market – Notable Highlights

Some of the leading players operating in soya flour market include: Ingredion, Kerry Group, Blue Ribbon, ADM, The Scoular Company, Sunopta, Bean Growers Australia, Cargill Incorporated, Anchor Ingredients, EHL Limited, Diefenbaker Spice and Pulse, Great Western Grain, Best Cooking Pulses, and Batory Foods.

Two of the leading players in soya flour market, Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company have successfully completed their deal and formally introduced SoyVenTM their novel JV to offer soybean oil and meal for customers in Egypt.

Another soya flour market leading player, SunOpta Inc., a company focused on non-genetically modified, organic, and specialty foods, has strategically sold its specialty and organic soy and corn business to Pipeline Foods, LLC for $66.5MN.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3101

Soya Flour Market- Market Dynamics

Demand for Gluten-Free Products Underpinning Gains in Soya Flour Market

The global market for soya flour has been proliferating at a boisterous pace owing to the paradigm shift in consumer preference for gluten-free products. As gluten-free products are healthy substitutes to many cholesterol-heavy products, and hence, patients with cardiovascular diseases are increasingly adopting the former.

Additional, several manufacturers have been utilizing diverse forms of soya flour in a wide range of alternatives for meat, dairy, and baked goods, which is also likely to fuel growth in soya flour market.

Rising Demand from Food Industry Creating Opportunities

As soya is a pivotal and vegan source of healthy oil and protein, soya flour is increasingly witnessing adoption in a wide range of food item, owing to its ability to improve the nutritional value. This growing uptake of soya flour can be attributed to its unique and high-in-demand properties, such as enhanced water-absorption ability and high solubility.

Furthermore, owing to soya flour’s several health benefits, it has been recently recognized by food scientists and medical practitioners. This factor is further likely to pave way for the growth of worldwide soya flour market in upcoming years.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3101

Modified Soya Flour Witnessing Colossal Traction

Modified soya flour has been gaining ground as an impeccable binder in diverse food products and several industrial products. With beneficial properties, such as solubility and absorption abilities, modified soya flour significantly enhances the functional characteristics of the food items it is added to.

The accelerating demand for modified soya flour can be attributed to the highly beneficial characteristics of soya flour. In recent time, several other industrial uses of modified soya flour have come to the fore, which in turn is expected to bring more traction to modified soya flour, thereby fueling growth in soya flour market in upcoming years.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3101/S

Soya Flour Market- Segmentation

By Product Type:

Pea

Chickpea

Bean

Lentil

By the end users/application

Food & Beverages

Feed

Personal Care

Others

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/09/2400432/0/en/Low-Code-Development-Industry-is-Projected-to-Achieve-a-Global-Market-Size-of-US-187-Bn-by-2032-Currently-US-Accounts-For-the-Largest-Market-Share-in-the-World.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com