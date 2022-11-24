Global Portable Solar Charger Market Witness A Growth At 7.5%, By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The recent past has witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of sustainable technology. Consumer preference for for long term durability and usage of on-the-go technologies has fueled adoption of portable solar chargers. North America continues to lead in the demand for portable solar chargers, accounting for more than 30% of the market share. The trade war between United States and China has gnawed into profits of domestic as well as foreign portable solar charger manufacturers. However, market is expected to show a northward trend, due to substantial increase in demand from adventure seeking millennials and Generation Z. While Europe and North America can be construed as established markets for portable solar chargers, significant is expected in later half of forecast period.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4368

Key Takeaways from the Portable Solar Charger Market

North America accounts for 1/3rd stake in portable solar chargers market, and is expected to present a gradual growth trend. The trade war with China has affected raw material inflow like solar panels for portable solar chargers for United States based manufacturers.

Asia Pacific region is expected to present nearly 2X growth over value in 2019. Growth trend in East Asia is expected to be higher than in South Asia.

European Union still remains at the forefront for solar power adoption and is expected to show substantial growth in demand for portable solar chargers.

Monocrystalline solar panels are expected to govern portable solar chargers for regions in growth stage like North America and Europe. In global portable solar chargers market, share lost by polycrystalline solar panels is captured by monocrystalline solar panels.

Polycrystalline panels in portable solar chargers are projected to portray a bearish trend, similar to its erstwhile historical decline.

Foldable segment of portable solar chargers is a leading segment in terms of value. However, small portable solar chargers lead the market in terms of volume.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4368

Global Portable solar chargers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global portable solar chargers market has been provided below on the basis of Product, Panel Type, Panel Size and Region

Product Type Foldable

Small Portable

Semi Portable Panel Type Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Others Panel Size (Wattage) Less than 10W

10W to 50W

More than 50W Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4368

Crucial insights in the Portable Solar Chargers Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Portable Solar Chargers Market Basic overview of the Portable Solar Chargers Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Portable Solar Chargers Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Portable Solar Chargers Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Portable Solar Chargers Market stakeholders.

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/led-airfield-ground-lighting-to-remain-top-selling-accounting-for-over-80-of-airfield-ground-lighting-sales-factmr-301273840.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583