Hospital Asset Management Market Is Anticipated To Expand Robustly At A CAGR of 13.2% By 2026

Based on these abovementioned trends, the global hospital asset management market is anticipated to expand robustly at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026), reaching a valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2026-end.

Workflow in hospitals is highly repetitive and time-consuming, involving large amount of paperwork concerning admissions, discharges, equipment maintenance and nurse rounding among others. These are critical to ensure patient satisfaction and improving hospital efficiency.

In order to ease the burden on its staff, hospitals are increasingly adopting automated workflows and intelligent business analytics to improve workflow bottlenecks.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • ZIH Corp
  • STANLEY Healthcare
  • GE Healthcare
  • AWAREPOINT Corporation
  • Ascom
  • Impinj Inc.
  • Sanitag
  • ASAP Systems
  • Real Asset Management Ltd.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global hospital asset management market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application, and key regions.

  • By Application :
    • Staff Management
    • Patient Management
    • Supply Chain Management
    • Instrument Management
  • By Product :
    • Real-time Location Systems (RTLS)
    • Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)
    • Ultrasound Tags
    • Infrared Tags
  • By Key Regions :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

