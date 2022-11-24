Standard Grade Carbon Black Is Projected To Grow Substantially At A CAGR of Around 6% Over 2031

Owing to rapid growth of carbon black as a useful chemical, the global market is projected to grow substantially at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade, and top a valuation of US$ 30 Bn.

The latest study done by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates the carbon black market to contribute significantly towards global chemical industry GVA. This is mainly attributed to the usage of the material in a wide range of applications such as printing inks, packaging, plastics, and paints and coatings.

Competition landscape

In order to expand their market share, key players have opted for both, organic and in-organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. These have been identified as positive strategies that have helped them garner market share over the past half-decade.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of carbon black from manufacturers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

Orion Engineered Carbons in July 2021 announced partnership with HiQ-CARB to provide lithium ion batteries, equipped with high performance carbon additives.

Cabot Corporation in April 2020 announced completion of acquisition for Shenzen Sanshun New Materials Co. Ltd. This would help company strengthen its market position in China.

Focusing on development of renewable carbon black Orion Engineered Carbons in July 2021 partnered with RISE, Sweden. This approach would help company focus on sustainable development of products thus placing it at the centre stage of innovation.

Key Companies Profiled :

CABOT

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Birla Carbon Public Co. Ltd.

Continental Carbon Company

Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

JSC

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Key Segments

By Grade Standard Grade Specialty Grade

By Production Method Furnace Black Thermal Black Others

By Application Printing Inks Paints & Coatings Packaging Batteries Plastics Tires Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Carbon Black Market report include:

How the market for Carbon Black has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Carbon Black on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Carbon Black?

Why the consumption of Carbon Black highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

