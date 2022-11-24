Sales of Hexacopter To Top With US$ 29,038.3 Million by 2033, Amid Rising Trend of Aerial Photography

The global hexacopter market is estimated to exceed US$ 6,305.4 Million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 16.5% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.

Hexacopter consists of 6 propellers with higher payload carrying capacity and flight time. The propellers are arranged in a circle around the hexacopter body. Appendages such as a pair of legs on the underside allow the machine to land stably on the ground. Hexacopters are more powerful flyers than quadcopters because they have six propellers, and they can also carry heavier loads.

The hexacopter provides a decisive advantage with its six propellers. If any one of these propellers fails, the other five propellers can keep the aircraft flying. This indicates that a failure of one of the propeller motors will not cause the drone to crash and damage any equipment attached to the drone. If two propellers fail, the hexacopter will not be able to fly but will try to remain stable until it reaches the ground safely.

Drones collect data more than 50 times faster than conventional methods. Because of widespread farms, a hexacopter drone with the right thermal camera can scan the entire facility faster than a person with a handheld thermal camera on the ground. Manual inspection of wind turbines is mostly done by climbing and taking pictures remotely. Instead of physical inspections that require risky activities such as climbing, other inspections through hexacopter drones can be used to eliminate hazards.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global hexacopter market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% reaching the valuation of US$ 29,038.3 Million by the end of 2033.

On the basis of drone type, the market is projected to dominate by military drone sub-segment, which is projected to account for 68.0% of the market share by 2023

By application segment, mapping & surveying is likely to account for 18.9% of revenue share in 2023.

North America region is expected to register a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 1,848.7 Million by 2023 end.

Market Development

Demand for hexacopters will witness an upward trend due to competitive prices of drones and increasing sales of drones. Various countries have adopted it for countless security applications owing to civil threat as well as cross border protection.

Therefore, hexacopters drone sales are estimated to increase in the long run. Additionally, there is a rapid increase in the adoption of drone kits in retail and logistics companies to provide the fastest product delivery to consumers. This will also increase the demand for hexacopters.

Segmentation of Hexacopter Industry Research

By Payload : Less Than 5 kg 5-10 kg Above 10 kg

By Drone Type : Consumer / Civil Commercial Military

By Application : Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



