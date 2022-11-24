Increasing Adoption of Automation and Precision Agriculture to Drive Demand for Tiller Machines: Fact.MR Report

The global tiller machines market is estimated to expand at 3.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, as per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, and reach a market size of US$ 4 billion by 2032.

Tiller machines are two-wheeled agricultural machines with attached tillers that are guided or walked by the operator. Tiller machines typically have a single axle; however, some variants may include a seat. Tiller machines can be used for sowing, threshing, harvesting, planting, and spraying fertilizer. Tiller machines are available in a range of sizes and shapes, depending on the application.

Furthermore, increased housing development and remodeling projects are boosting the sales of tiller machines. Additionally, escalating demand for farm-produced commodities from expanding global population, combined with mounting pressure to improve farming operations and efficiency, is putting an emphasis on agricultural machinery, notably tiller machines.

Moreover, the numerous benefits of tiller machines, such as reduced human labor requirements, fatigue-free operation, faster task completion times, and cost savings, are propelling the global market growth. Furthermore, a scarcity of agricultural labor and rising labor costs for various farm jobs are creating significant opportunities for growth in the global tiller machines market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global tiller machines market is valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2022.

The global market for tiller machines is projected to garner US$ 4 billion by 2032.

Worldwide demand for tiller machines is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2032.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032.

Demand for front tine is likely to develop at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2032.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global tiller machines market due to the expanding population, rising food demand, and the need to boost production. Furthermore, governments are offering subsidies for agricultural equipment such as tiller machines in emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, Japan and South Korea are likely to make significant contributions to market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the tiller machines market use methods such as product releases, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and alliances to maintain their position in the worldwide market. Moreover, these players are concentrating on making items more lightweight, compact, and user-friendly.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) introduced a new tiller machine with K-Cool technology engines in June 2022. The self-start engines of the 12 HP and 15 HP tiller machines enable uninterrupted operation.

VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST) launched its first cutting-edge Experience Centre in Pune, India, in June 2022. The experience center will feature tiller machines, tractors, rotary tillers, power weeders, brush cutters, rice transplanters, power reapers, hedge trimmers, and accessories, allowing consumers to get hands-on experience with VST’s advanced farm equipment.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. released the 95 DI Ignito – tiller machine in September 2021. The 95 DI Ignito is India’s first electric tiller machine with a 9 HP engine. The product was developed to satisfy the demands of small and marginal farmers, who make up more than 80% of India’s farming community.

CLAAS KGaA Mbh, based in Harsewinkel, Germany, acquired a minority stake in Dutch firm AgXeed B.V. in May 2021. The acquisition was made to encourage the commercialization of autonomous farming machines.

Key Segments of Tiller Machines Industry Research

· By Product Type :

Front Tine Rear Tine Mini-Cultivators



· By Tilling Width :

9 Inches 14 Inches 15 Inches 16 to 36 Inches



· By Power Capacity :

Under 25 HP 25 to 40 HP 40 to 60 HP 60 to 80 HP



· By Mechanism Type :

Hydraulic Electric



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tiller machines market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (front tine, rear tine, mini-cultivators), tilling width (9 inches, 14 inches, 15 inches, 16 to 36 inches), power capacity (under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP, 60 to 80 HP), and mechanism type (hydraulic, electric), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

