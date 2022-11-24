Worldwide Demand For Smart Kitchen Appliances Is Expect To Register A Double-Digit CAGR Of 25% By 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider states that smart kitchen appliances sales reached nearly US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2020. Growing reliance on the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence are hugely driving demand for smart kitchen appliances. The market is projected to race ahead at a stupendous rate, surpassing a value of US$ 93 Bn by 2031, with demand for energy-efficient kitchen appliances rising exponentially.
Competitive Landscape 

Key players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to deepen penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

  • For instance, Electrolux, in collaboration with Google, is expanding its kitchen products by integrating Google assistant that enables users to control kitchen appliances using voice commands.
  • Additionally, in 2018, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH acquired nearly 65% of the global food platform Kitchen Stories to become an integrated software, hardware, and service provider.
  • In August 2021, Samsung launched Smart Induction in Built in Cooktop with Wi-Fi that helps to cook meals faster and reducing energy and emissions.

Prominent Key Players Of The Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Survey Report:

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Haier Group
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • AB Electrolux
  • BSH Home Appliances Corporation (Robert Bosch GmbH)
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Whirlpool Corporation

Key Segments Covered

  • Product
    • Smart Refrigerators
    • Smart Dishwashers
    • Smart Ovens
    • Smart Cookware and Cooktops
    • Smart Scales and Thermometers
  • Application
    • Residential Smart Kitchen Appliances
    • Commercial Smart Kitchen Appliances

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market report provide to the readers?

  • Smart Kitchen Appliances fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Smart Kitchen Appliances player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Smart Kitchen Appliances in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Smart Kitchen Appliances.

The report covers following Smart Kitchen Appliances Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Smart Kitchen Appliances market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Smart Kitchen Appliances
  • Latest industry Analysis on Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Smart Kitchen Appliances demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Smart Kitchen Appliances major players
  • Smart Kitchen Appliances Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Smart Kitchen Appliances demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market report include:

  • How the market for Smart Kitchen Appliances has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Smart Kitchen Appliances on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Smart Kitchen Appliances?
  • Why the consumption of Smart Kitchen Appliances highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

