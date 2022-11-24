With Rapidly Changing Lifestyle Trends Around The Globe, The Demand For Connected Bottles Is Increasing, Opines Fact.MR

The global connected bottles market is expected to burgeon, owing to several beverage companies that are looking forward to news ways of marketing their products and connect directly to consumers for further campaigns. Connected bottles consist of NFC-connected closures, allowing producers and companies to establish a one-on-one relationship with consumers.

The development of printing electronics and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology is the major driver that is expected to boost the connected bottles market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. With the growing urban population and rapidly changing lifestyle trends around the globe, the demand for connected bottles is increasing.

With the help of connected bottles, beverage manufacturers and marketers are looking forward to innovative smart packaging solutions, allowing them to connect to their customers. The selling of counterfeit alcohol, today, is a US$ 3 billion industry, and for every dollar of fake wine sold, premium alcohol companies are losing business. While there remains no single-layer solution, connected bottles prove to be a promising way of protecting customers who pay a premium price.

The connected bottles market is expected to grow further with the exploration of nanotechnology into several food and beverage applications. However, the excessive investment required for research and development activities, security issues, and fabricating sensors that are compatible with current connected bottle standards, could slow the growth trend for the connected bottles market.

Connected Bottles Market: Key Players

The connected bottles market is characterized by the presence of a small number of players who are focused on developing new and innovative ways to market the connected bottles technology to the leaders of the spirits and beverages market.

Some of the key players in the connected bottles market are

Guala Closures Group

Sharp End Agency.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the connected bottles market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the connected bottles market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as functionality, technology, and region.

Connected Bottles Market: Segmentation

The connected bottles market can be segmented on the basis of functionality and technology.

On the basis of functionality, the connected bottles market can be segmented into:

Communication

Convenience

On the basis of technology, the connected bottles market can be segmented into:

Bar Code

2D Matrix Code

Quick Response Code

