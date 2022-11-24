Point Of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR of 7.8% By 2032

The point of sale (POS) terminals market has garnered a market value of US$ 85 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 180.13 Bn.

Budding ecosystems of cashless payments in developing countries are set to fuel the demand for POS terminals in retail, healthcare, and restaurants. Various application segments are witnessing heightened demand for convenient features such as invoice management, inventory management, and image scanners.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for POS terminals likely to reach US$ 85 Bn by 2022-end

Fixed POS terminal holds a leading share of more than 75% of revenue

POS terminal software to experience threefold growth through 2032

Cloud POS to expand at a stupendous 10% CAGR through 2032.

Retail industry to account for 34% of POS terminals usage from 2022 to 2032

U.S to experience a CAGR worth 7% throughout the assessment period

East Asia to dominate the global market, capturing 49% revenue

China to be an opportunistic market, slated to surge at a 9% CAGR

“Market players stand to gain sustainable growth by forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders from within various applications. Innovation of POS systems with support features for managing inventory, and employee productivity will further product demand,” says the Fact MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In June 2021, Samsung Electronics introduced Samsung Kiosk, an all-in-one solution that offers contactless ordering and payment capabilities. Providing customers with easy install options and a protective coating, the Kiosk is now available in 12 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Australia, and Singapore.

In July 2021, Oracle completed the acquisition of GloriaFood. The acquisition extends the Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud POS platform by adding a global online ordering system and marketing solutions to enable restaurants of all sizes to go digital and serve customers directly through the web, mobile, and apps.

Prominent Key Players Of The Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Survey Report:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Centerm Information Co.LTD.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Ingenico Group

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Others

Key Market Segments in Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Industry Research

By Product : Fixed POS Terminal Mobile POS Terminal

By Component : POS Terminal Hardware POS Terminal Software POS Terminal Services POS Terminal Mining POS Terminal Metal Fabrication

By Deployment : On-premise POS Terminal Deployment Cloud-based POS Terminal Deployment

By Application : POS Terminals for Restaurants POS Terminals for Hospitality POS Terminals for Healthcare POS Terminals for Retail POS Terminals for Warehouses POS Terminals for Entertainment POS Terminals for Other Applications



Questionnaire answered in the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market report include:

How the market for Point of Sale (POS) Terminals has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals?

Why the consumption of Point of Sale (POS) Terminals highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market. Leverage: The Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market.

