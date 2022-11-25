Worldwide Consumption of Squalene Is Projected To Increase At An Impressive CAGR of 12.2% by 2032

Worldwide consumption of squalene is projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2032. The global squalene market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 21.12 billion and is estimated to surge to US$ 66.36 billion by the end of 2032.

Hydrogenation of squalene results in the formation of squalene, and as focus on personal care bolsters, demand for squalane is expected to increase substantially over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Key squalene manufacturers are majorly focusing on research and development of new methods to create squalene from plant-based sources as shark squalene is declining in availability. Squalene companies are deploying innovative strategies to expand their business potential and strengthen their market stance on a global level.

• In October 2020, Amyris, a leading squalene supplier in the world, announced its plans to supply non-shark squalene samples to pharmaceutical companies so that they could use them to manufacture alternative squalene for adjuvants used in the formulation of vaccines.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

• Sophim

• Amyris

• Arista Industries Inc.

• SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited

• Nucelis LLC

• Ekiz Olive Oil & Soap Inc.

• Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

• Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda

• Arbee BiomarineExtracts Pvt. Ltd.

• New Zealand GreenHealth Limited

Key Segments Covered in Squalene Industry Research

• Squalene Market by Type :

o Animal Source Squalene

o Vegetable Source Squalene

• Squalene Market by End-use Industries :

o Cosmetics

o Pharmaceuticals

o Supplements

o Other End-use Industries

• Squalene Market by Region :

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o APAC

o MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Squalene Market report include:

• How the market for Squalene has grown?

• What is the present and future outlook of the global Squalene on the basis of region?

• What are the challenges and opportunities for the Squalene?

• Why the consumption of Squalene highest in region?

• In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

