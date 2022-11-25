Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Resins Market Is Predicted To Rise At A CAGR of 4.1% by 2032

The global polyphenylene oxide (PPO) resins market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2022-2032). As such, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.66 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.73 billion at the end of 2021.

Demand for polyphenylene oxide resins to be used in the automotive & transportation industry is projected to increase at a higher CAGR of 4.9%, attributed to high deployment for the manufacturing of automotive components.

Competitive Landscape : Polyphenylene oxide resin suppliers are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity to meet high demand from the automotive and electronics industries. The PPO resins market is competitive with major players accounting for a substantial market share. New entrants could penetrate the market by deploying unique strategies and launching novel products that suit evolving trends. • In May 2022, LG Chem, a Korean chemical manufacturer, announced the launch of a new plastic that will be used in EV batteries to prevent the spread of fire through them. The new plastic is made up of polyphenylene oxide (PPO) and polyamide (PA) resins. Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR • Ensinger GmbH

• Solvay S.A.

• RTP Company, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Entec Polymers

• Romira GmbH

• China National Bluestar (Group) Co LTD

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Key Segments Covered in Polyphenylene Oxide Resins Industry Research • Polyphenylene Oxide Resins Market by Application : o Automotive & Transportation

o Electronic Components

o Domestic Appliances

o Medical Instruments

o Air Separation Membranes

o Fluid Handling •Polyphenylene Oxide Resins Market by Region : o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o APAC

