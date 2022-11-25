Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market is Expected to Grow with High Probability Business Opportunity by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 25— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the global remote monitoring & management (RMM) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to increased demand for such software to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Remote monitoring and management software is a kind of computer program used to monitor Internet of Things devices. It allows users to remotely manage that Internet of Things (IoT) equipment, gather data over time, and request status updates regarding its condition.

Remote monitoring & management software are gaining traction as they are reducing the number of unproductive activities and rework. It ensures a seamless process through automation that improves employees’ productivity, eventually leading to enhanced service/product quality and, ultimately, customer satisfaction.

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global remote monitoring & management (RMM) software market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Analysis, by Component

Software/ Platform

Services

Professional Services

Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Implementation & Integration

Managed Services

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Analysis, by Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium enterprise (SMEs)

Large enterprise

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Analysis, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunication & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Manufacturers –

Advantech Co.

Atera Networks Ltd.

Auvik Networks Inc.

Bravura Software

Barracuda Networks

Comodo Group, Inc.

Computer Generated Solutions, Inc.

iMonitorSoft Inc.

ITarian

JumpCloud Inc.

Kaseya Limited

LogMeIn, Inc.

NinjaRMM

Pulseway

SolarWinds MSP

Sysgem

Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine)

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

