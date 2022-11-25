Network Automation Software Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 25— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Network Automation Software Market is expected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2030 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021. The global network automation software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to increased network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers.

Network Automation Software supersedes legacy segmentations such as OSS, fulfillment and service assurance. Several factors, including 5G, disaggregation, cloud, AI, security, and new and changing business models, are contributing to increased software spending and reorganizing software spending plans among communications service providers.

Global Network Automation Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global network automation software market based on component, type, deployment mode, organizational size, and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Network Automation Software Market Analysis, by Component

Solutions

Services

Global Network Automation Software Market Analysis, by Type

Physical Network

Virtual Network

Hybrid Network

Global Network Automation Software Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Global Network Automation Software Market Analysis, by Organisational Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Network Automation Software Market Analysis, by Vertical

Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Global Network Automation Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Network Automation Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Network Automation Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Network Automation Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Network Automation Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Network Automation Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Network Automation Software Manufacturers –

SolarWinds IP Address Manager

Progress WhatsUp Gold

SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager

BloxOne DDI

SolarWinds Kiwi CatTools

SaltStack

Juniper NFV

TrueSight Automation for Networks

AppViewX Automation

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation

Infoblox NIOS

Micro Focus Network Automation

NetBrain Enterprise Suite

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Network Automation Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Network Automation Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

