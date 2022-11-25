ACL Reconstruction Market Is Expected To Surpass The Value Of USD 11.51 Billion In 2032

Posted on 2022-11-25

In 2022, the global anterior crutiate ligament (ACL) reconstruction market is expected to be worth USD 6.93 billion. This market is expected to exceed USD 11.51 billion in 2032. The ACL reconstruction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2032.

Key Companies

  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Citieffe s.r.l. a socio unico
  • mith & Nephew Ltd
  • Arthrex Inc.
  • DePuy Synthes
  • CONMED Corporation
  • MEIRA Inc

ACL Reconstruction Market: Segmentation

  • By Procedure Type:
    • Graft Fixation
      • Autograft
      • Allograft
  • By Fixation Type:
    • Femoral
      • Tissue Fixation
      • Bone Fixation
    • Tibial
      • Tissue Fixation
      • Bone Fixation
  • By End User:
    • Hospitals
    • Orthopedic Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • By Geography:
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Chile
      • Peru
      • Rest of LATAM
    • Europe
      • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
      • U.K.
      • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
      • NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
      • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
      • Rest of Europe
    • CIS & Russia
    • Japan
    • APEJ
      • Greater China
      • India
      • Korea
      • ASEAN Countries
      • Rest of APEJ
    • Middle East & Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • Turkey
      • Iran
      • Israel
      • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Regional Perspectives
In 2022, North America will dominate the global ACL reconstruction market. This expansion is expected to continue in the forecast period as a result of increased awareness about soft tissue repairing surgeries and technological advancements facilitating new innovations. As a top sports country, this region has seen an increase in sports injuries and demand for anterior cruciate ligament repairing surgeries.

Because of the region’s growing adult population, Asia Pacific is expected to have the second-highest growth rate. Increased sports participation and injuries are expected to drive up ACL reconstruction market revenue even further.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

ACL Reconstruction Market report answers the following queries:

  1. What is the largest share held by key players in the market?
  2. What strategies have proven most advantageous in ACL Reconstruction Market?
  3. Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2022 to 2031?
  4. What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period?
  5. What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2022 to 2031?

