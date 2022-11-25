ACL Reconstruction Market Is Expected To Surpass The Value Of USD 11.51 Billion In 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2022, the global anterior crutiate ligament (ACL) reconstruction market is expected to be worth USD 6.93 billion. This market is expected to exceed USD 11.51 billion in 2032. The ACL reconstruction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2032.

Key Companies

Zimmer Biomet

Citieffe s.r.l. a socio unico

mith & Nephew Ltd

Arthrex Inc.

DePuy Synthes

CONMED Corporation

MEIRA Inc

ACL Reconstruction Market: Segmentation

By Procedure Type: Graft Fixation Autograft Allograft

By Fixation Type: Femoral Tissue Fixation Bone Fixation Tibial Tissue Fixation Bone Fixation

By End User: Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Regional Perspectives

In 2022, North America will dominate the global ACL reconstruction market. This expansion is expected to continue in the forecast period as a result of increased awareness about soft tissue repairing surgeries and technological advancements facilitating new innovations. As a top sports country, this region has seen an increase in sports injuries and demand for anterior cruciate ligament repairing surgeries.

Because of the region’s growing adult population, Asia Pacific is expected to have the second-highest growth rate. Increased sports participation and injuries are expected to drive up ACL reconstruction market revenue even further.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

ACL Reconstruction Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in ACL Reconstruction Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2022 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2022 to 2031?

