Sodium Nitrate Industry Is Expected To Expand With A CAGR Of 8.12% By 2032

Sodium nitrite (NaNO2) is an inorganic chemical compound, with pale yellow color, and is hygroscopic in nature. It is one of the important precursors in the manufacturing of a variety of organic compounds. Its trade is subjected to various regulations across the globe. The major applications of sodium nitrite are in meat processing and pharmaceuticals.

Sodium Nitrite Market: Segments

On the basis of grade, the sodium nitrite market can be segmented into-

Food Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of end-use industry, the sodium nitrite market can be classified into-

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes & Pigments

Rubber

Construction Chemicals

Meat Processing

Textiles

Others

On the basis of geographical region, the market is segmented into-

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

BASF

Concern Stirol

Deepak nitrite ltd

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate Co., Ltd.

Weifang Haiye Chemistry And Industry Co. Ltd

Linyi Luguang Chemical Co., Ltd

Xiangyang Zedong Chemical Co., Ltd

URALCHEM

Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd

Planet Chemicals Pte Ltd

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

