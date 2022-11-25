SysinfoTools has Launched its New Software, Google Drive Migrator. It will help users to Migrate G-Drive Files into Another Account

San Jose, California, 2022-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Sysinfo Google Drive Migrator is an advanced solution to migrate Google Drive files like photos, videos, documents, etc from one G-Drive account to another G-Drive account, OneDrive, and hard drive. Users can use this tool to free up Google Drive space by backing up the data from G Drive to a local machine.

The Sysinfo Google Drive Migrator took effort and hard work from the employees. Users can bulk migrate G Drive files without any data loss or alteration. In addition to being highly recommended by IT experts for business and administrative use.

Capable to Migrate All Files From One G-Drive to Another

The Google Drive Migrator Tool is a secure and trustworthy software that allows users to efficiently transfer G-drive files to another G-Drive account, hard drive, or any local machine.

Additionally, it provides an advanced feature to preview all the data of Google Drive before performing the migration. This tool supports all versions of Windows OS including Windows 11.

A lot of users are having queries about the best solution to migrate G-Drives files. So Sysinfo has decided to launch the Google Drive Migrator software. It is a fully secured way to migrate G-Drive files to another drive Using this software, anyone can migrate Google Drive files. It transfers any file format type of G-Drive to a hard drive and OneDrive. In addition to making the migration reliable and easy, this tool offers multiple advanced features.

Multiple Google Drive files can be moved to other Google Drives, OneDrives, and local PCs.

Preserves data integrity while transferring data from OneDrive to another.

Equips a preview feature to preview all the data of the Google Drive before migration.

Move G Drive to OneDrive by just having Gmail and OneDrive credentials.

Proves a user-friendly and easy interface for the best experience.

This includes backups of shared documents and files on the G Drive that are not owned by the user.

Google Drive Migration Tool can freely migrate files up to 20 megabytes.

Words from the CEO

CEO Sonika Rawat gave the following keynote speech at the Google Drive Migrator launch event:

The Google Drive Migrator software is designed for users seeking an efficient and trustworthy tool for migrating G-Drive files. This tool is primarily focused on the migration from G-Drive to another drive and is supported by all versions of the Windows-based operating system. In addition, It migrates files like PDFs, Docs, Audio, Videos, Photos, Excel Sheets, and all other files from G Drive to another G Drive, OneDrive, and Local Machine.

In her opinion, Sysinfo Google Drive Migrator is one of the best and most advanced creations of SysinfoTools. Anyone can buy this software at a reasonable price.

About the Company

SysinfoTools provides high-end software utilities that deal in Data Recovery, Email Migration, File Management, and Cloud Backup. It offers some advanced features in its software that ensure high data integrity throughout the process. SysinfoTools balances both client satisfaction and the quality of products by regularly updating its software. The user will get Free Technical Support 24×7 from our dedicated technical support team.

Its innovative approach, comprehensive research, and hard work offer a wide range of products. It builds trust amongst some prestigious clients such as CISCO, DELL, HP, AGCO, BUPA, XEROX, etc.

Try its newly launched Google Drive Migrator for migrating G-Drive files without any technical assistance.

