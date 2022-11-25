Michigan Urgent Care Center Market Current Trends And Restraints 2028

Michigan Urgent Care Center Industry Overview

The Michigan urgent care center market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for health services, rising prevalence of diseases, and increasing disposable income of the population. A gradual shift of patients toward non-traditional settings, such as urgent care centers and walk-in clinics, owing to easy access is projected to bode well for the market growth.

Michigan Urgent Care Center Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Michigan urgent care center market on the basis of application:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Acute Respiratory Infection, General Symptoms, Tissue Issues, Digestive System Issues, Skin Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Ear Infections, Sprains, Strains, Fracture and Injuries, Influenza Pneumonia, Others.

The acute respiratory infection segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 27.2% in 2020. Urgent care centers are adopting innovative measures, such as providing diagnoses over the phone or video, for respiratory illness. This, coupled with the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, is anticipated to drive the segment.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into acute respiratory infection, general symptoms, tissue disorders, digestive system issues, skin infections, urinary tract infections , ear infections, sprains, strains, fractures and injuries, influenza pneumonia, and others.

, ear infections, sprains, strains, fractures and injuries, influenza pneumonia, and others. The high prevalence of the common cold and the increasing demand for seasonal flu vaccination shots are propelling the growth of the general symptoms segment. Allergy treatment is another major factor in the spectrum of treatments offered at urgent care centers. Overall, allergies are the sixth leading cause of illness in the U.S., with approximately 1,521,275 cases of infections in Michigan annually. This is projected to favor segment growth.

The urinary tract infections segment is estimated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. According to Neu Urgent Care, Michigan, around 40% to 60% of women develop a UTI at least once, with around 10% of women suffering from UTI annually. Increasing cases of UTIs, especially among women, are favoring the expansion of the segment.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented with the presence of multinational and regional players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Michigan urgent care center market include,

American Family Care

Concentra, Inc.

Beaumont Health

Nextcare Holdings, Inc.

Lakes Urgent Care

Livonia Urgent Care & Medical Center

Get Well Urgent Care

Oak Park Urgent Care

Berkley Urgent Care

PrimeCare Urgent Care

