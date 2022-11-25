Switzerland Healthcare & Medical Tourism Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, and Forecasts To 2028

Switzerland Healthcare & Medical Tourism Industry Overview

The Switzerland healthcare and medical tourism market size is expected to reach USD 90.3 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. The high quality of care, the expansion of the service portfolio by care providers, and initiatives to promote medical tourism are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Switzerland Healthcare & Medical Tourism Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Switzerland healthcare and medical tourism market on the basis of end-use and service:

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Private Care and Public Care.

The public care segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020. Strong government support and increased healthcare spending are the primary factors fueling the growth of the segment. Medical tourists have given a major boost to the country’s medical tourism industry, and they prefer public centers as compared to private care providers. Initiatives by Switzerland Tourism such as business partnerships to support targeted marketing campaigns contribute to the increase in medical tourists.

The presence of large private hospital groups with dozens of private clinics and hospitals at various sites with world-class healthcare facilities is favoring the demand for private hospitals in Switzerland. For instance, Hirslanden Private Hospital Group comprises 17 private hospitals across various locations in Switzerland. Similarly, The Swiss Leading Hospitals is a network of 18 private hospitals and 236 doctors across Switzerland. These hospitals are renowned for their medical expertise and quality among international patients. The growing network of these large hospitals by the establishment of more clinics and centers is fueling the growth of the private care segment.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Radiology, Orthopedics, Aesthetic Medicine, Cardiovascular Treatment, Pain Management, Fertility and Gynecology Treatment, Gastroenterology, Dental Treatment, and Others.

The radiology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020. Among various techniques, Computed Tomography (CT) has observed an increase due to its application in minimally invasive surgeries, such as percutaneous biopsy and percutaneous abscess drainage, along with diagnostics. The health services are benefiting from the availability of innovative products in the market, thus increasing the efficiency of treatment.

The service segment faces certain challenges such as a shortage of local healthcare workers due to the inadequate supply of workforce from training institutes, difficulty in maintaining work-life balance due to overwork, and a continuous increase in demand for healthcare services. Especially, a significant shortage of nurses in the long-term care facilities is a concern, considering the continuously increasing geriatric population in the country.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The Switzerland market for healthcare and medical tourism is fragmented with several players operating in the market. The expansion of services portfolio, the launch of new facilities, and partnership and collaborations are the key strategic undertakings of the companies to increase market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Switzerland healthcare & medical tourism market include,

Klinik Hirslanden

Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A.

Biologic Aesthetic Dentalcare

Berit Klinik

Clinique de Genolier

Clinique de Montchoisi

Hirslanden Clinique Cecil

Private Clinic Mentalva

Rehabilitation Clinic Zihlschlacht

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Clinica Sant’Anna

The Waldhotel

Swiss Medical Network

The Swiss Leading Hospital

Privatklinik Hohenegg AG

Klinik Im Park

Private Clinic Meiringen

Hirslanden Klinik Aarau

Pyramide am See Clinic

Salem-Spital

Schmerzklinik Basel

Klinik Beau-Site

Clinique La Colline

SW!SS REHA

Berit Klinik

BESAS Bern Hospital Center for Geriatric Medicine

cereneo Schweiz AG

CLINIC BAD RAGAZ

LEUKERBAD CLINIC

Clinique de Maisonneuve

Clinique Valmont

Hochgebirgsklinik Davos

Hof Weissbad AG

Klinik Schloss Mammern

Oberwaid AG

Rehaklinik Dussnang AG

Salina Rehabilitation Clinic

