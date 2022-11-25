Endometrial Ablation Market Leading Players Analysis Report 2028

Endometrial Ablation Industry Overview

The global endometrial ablation market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Endometrial ablation is a highly efficient procedure that helps in removing or destroying the uterine endometrial lining in women who experience heavy menstrual bleeding using specific devices. The growing prevalence of gynecological disorders and growing public awareness about endometrial ablation are key contributing factors expected to propel the product demand. According to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), globally, the prevalence of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) among reproductive-aged women is estimated to be between 3 to 30%.

Endometrial Ablation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endometrial ablation market based on type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Devices and Procedures.

Endometrial ablation is a procedure for reducing severe menstrual bleeding by destroying the endometrium, a thin layer of tissue that lines the uterus. The number of women suffering from menorrhagia is on the rise, which is fueling the segment’s growth.

In 2020, radiofrequency ablation dominated the devices segment with a revenue share of 26.3% and is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the product’s convenience, speed of treatment, efficacy, and cost-efficiency compared to other ablation devices. In addition, radiofrequency ablation devices are commonly available and are well-known among physicians.

are commonly available and are well-known among physicians. The thermal balloon segment is also expected to grow at a significant pace. It is a less invasive alternative to hysterectomy and is particularly hygienic as it employs a single-use disposable catheter balloon cartridge and has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of menorrhagia in women.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center.

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share of over 55% in 2020. This is attributed to an increase in the number of patients being hospitalized for gynecological disorders, as hospitals provide excellent care as well as reimbursements. Also, hospitals possess advanced treatment devices, which contributes to the expansion of this segment.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, as a result of an increase in the number of ASCs. These healthcare settings offer more cost-effective services and a much more convenient environment, personalized treatment. Moreover, ASCs have less waiting time, minimal or no risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), and shorter stay duration. All these factors are expected to contribute to the rising demand for these facilities.

Endometrial Ablation Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

With a significant number of global and local manufacturers, the market is highly competitive. To acquire a significant share of the market, major companies are implementing various growth methods, such as new product development, product differentiation approaches, and financing and international strategy.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global endometrial ablation market include,

Medtronic

CooperSurgical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

AngioDynamics

Hologic, Inc.

Minerva Surgical, Inc

