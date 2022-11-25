Bakery Processing Equipment Market Social Landscape and COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Bakery Processing Equipment Industry Overview

The global bakery processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 20.24 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for cakes and pastries is expected to witness growth on account of the introduction of novel flavors. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of snacks is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for cakes and pastries.

The incorporation of better-for-you ingredients in bakery products and the growing demand for gluten-free bakery items are expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period. Bread and rolls are expected to witness significant growth on account of a substantial rise in the demand for these products in North America and Asia Pacific.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global bakery processing equipment market on the basis of equipment, application, and region:

Based on the Equipment Insights, the market is segmented into Mixer & Blenders, Dividers & Rounders, Molders & Sheeters, Oven & Proofers, and Others.

Ovens and proofers led the market and accounted for 34.2% share in 2020 on account of the extensive use of the product for baking and the rising demand for baked goods.

Furthermore, dough sheeters have variable speeds so that different operating rates can be adapted to different dough types that are manufactured.

Planetary and spiral type batch mixers are popularly used in the baking industry on account of their high versatility as they are capable of whipping, blending, mixing, and stirring a wide range of dough mixtures.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Bread, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, Pizza Crusts, and Others.

The bread application segment led the market in 2020 with a share of 35.0%.

Measures adopted by food processing companies, such as revisiting sourcing strategies, rationalizing product ranges, and assessing the agility and resilience of supply chains and sales channels, are expected to positively impact the market growth.

Furthermore, streamlining and optimization of the distribution network and e-commerce, along with promotion and pricing strategies, are anticipated to drive the demand for bakery processing equipment.

Bakery Processing Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

New product development is a key focus area of the manufacturers in the market to strengthen their position and gain market share. Major players are investing in R&D activities and continuously launching new products in the market to enhance customer productivity, thereby attaining business growth in the market.

Some prominent players in the global bakery processing equipment market include:

Ali Group S.r.l.

Baker Perkins Limited

Bühler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Middleby Corporation.

JBT Corporation

Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd.

Markel Food Group

Koenig Maschinen GmbH

Heat & Control, Inc.

