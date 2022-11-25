India Membrane Bioreactor Market Top Players are MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions and Thermax India

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

India Membrane Bioreactor Industry Overview

The India membrane bioreactor market size is anticipated to reach USD 329.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid industrialization, rising population, and urban migration along with growing Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the municipal and industrial wastewater management sectors are anticipated to drive the market growth. The unregulated use of water, along with the effects of climate change, has pushed water to the top priority agenda for the government of India. The increasing adoption of environmentally friendly water and wastewater management technologies in the industrial sector is expected to augment the demand for membrane bioreactors over the forecast period.

The development of resistant and cheaper polymeric membranes is further expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. The market is competitive and dynamic owing to the presence of various small- and large-scale manufacturers. The rapidly growing manufacturing sector on account of the Production Link Incentive Scheme in India coupled with stringent regulations for industrial wastewater treatment is expected to boost the market growth.Efficient water management and proper wastewater reuse for construction, gardening, and car wash among other things are expected to drive market growth for membrane bioreactors (MBR) in India.

India Membrane Bioreactor Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the India membrane bioreactor market on the basis of product, configuration, and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, and Multi-tubular.

The hollow fiber product segment led the market and accounted for over 67% of the overall revenue share in 2020 due to the high demand as they have lower operational & maintenance expenses than multi-tubular and flat sheet MBRs.

The flat sheet segment is estimated to witness the second-fastest CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. This is due to the rising usage of medium-scale industrial wastewater treatment systems.

Based on the Configuration Insights, the market is segmented into Submerged and Side Stream.

The submerged MBRs segment led the market and accounted for more than 75% of the overall revenue share in 2020 owing to its lower energy usage, higher biodegradation efficiency, and lower fouling rate as compared to a side stream MBR.

The side stream segment is likely to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period owing to its superior physical strength and more adaptable hydraulic loading and cross-flow velocity control.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Municipal and Industrial.

The municipal end-use segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 80% in 2020.

The water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to witness significant growth in municipal sectors in India on account of the stringent policies for wastewater treatment that aim at preventing water pollution.

is projected to witness significant growth in municipal sectors in India on account of the stringent policies for wastewater treatment that aim at preventing water pollution. The industrial segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Factors, such as increasing industrialization as well as population and rapid economic growth, are expected to boost the demand for more dependable municipal and industrial water supplies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of both multinational and local manufacturers. Manufacturers adopt several strategies including acquisition, collaboration, new product development, and geographical expansion to enhance their market penetration and meet the changing technological demand from various applications industries, such as municipal and industrial.

Some prominent players in the India membrane bioreactors market include:

General Electric Energy LLC

Kemira

Aquatech International Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Danaher Corporation

Veolia Environment S.A.

Toray Industries

UEM India Pvt. Ltd.

Ion Exchange India Ltd.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd

Suez Environment S.A.

Thermax India Ltd.

Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

