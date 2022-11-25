U.S. Coated Steel Market Legal Landscape and Business Environment Analysis Report by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Coated Steel Industry Overview

The U.S. coated steel market size is expected to reach USD 36.71 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for lightweight automotive parts coupled with a rising trend toward the aesthetic appearance of steel products is anticipated to drive market growth across the projected period.

Rising importance of metal roofing in adverse climates in the United States has fueled the demand for galvanized steel that provides a superior and long-lasting performance. Fire resistance, easy installation, low heat conduction, and lightweight are all advantages of metal roof. These factors are driving the demand for metal roofs in the United States, and is expected to have a favorable impact on consumption of galvanized steel in the projected period.

U.S. Coated Steel Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. coated steel market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Galvanized, Pre-painted, and Others.

Galvanized accounted for a revenue share of more than 82.0% in 2020.

The growth of the U.S. housing construction market is thus, anticipated to further augment the segment growth over the forecast period.

Pre-painted steel finds application in construction, appliances, automotive, and container industries. It is used in metal roofing, garage doors, lighting fixtures, appliances, HVAC, refrigerator cabinets and doors, washing machines , freezers, coolers, microwaves, and dishwashers.

, freezers, coolers, microwaves, and dishwashers. Rising demand for consumer goods in the U.S. is anticipated to augment segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Building & Construction, Appliances, Automotive, and Others.

Based on application, the building and construction segment accounted for the largest volume share of more than 43.0% in 2020.

In the automotive segment, the product is preferred for its characteristics and low cost. The increasing prominence of lightweight materials for automotive manufacturing is expected to be the key catalyst for product demand.

Other applications include furniture, packaging, and fabrications.

The increasing demand for the product in metal furniture, food packaging, and steel fabrication is augmenting the market growth.

Steel is extensively used in metal furniture. Its applications range from office furnishings to outdoor settings. It is used in producing hinges, slides, and body pieces.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. coated steel market are:

ArcelorMittal

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

NLMK

Nucor

Salzgitter AG

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

United States Corporation

voestalpine AG

