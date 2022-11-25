Reclaimed Lumber Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Reclaimed Lumber Industry Overview

The global reclaimed lumber market size is expected to reach USD 70.37 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is fueled by increasing awareness about the product among building material consumers and rising demand for green building materials.

The global industry growth is also credited to the burgeoning demand for wood-based products in flooring, furniture, paneling & siding, and architectural millwork owing to their durability and aesthetics. The antique look and aesthetic appeal offered by these products are the major factors responsible for its high demand.

Reclaimed Lumber Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global reclaimed lumber market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for over 57% of the global revenue share. The segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The industrial applications accounted for a minor share in the market on account of the dynamic nature of the industrial processes and stringent policies & regulations regarding the materials used in the industrial premises.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Flooring, Paneling & Siding, Beams, Furniture, and Others.

The furniture segment led the global market with a revenue share of over 31% in 2020 and is projected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028.

High demand for antique furniture and custom-manufactured furniture, including chairs, shelves, etc. is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Flooring is one of the prominent applications. Materials ranging from clear, vertical grain to naily grade are preferred for flooring applications.

Reclaimed Lumber Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Players in the global market primarily compete based on product quality, customer service, and product price. The players focus on providing high-quality materials and follow a focused cost leadership. Many companies try to gain a competitive advantage based on competitive prices, the wide selection of materials, and turnaround time. The market is competitive and exhibits increased integration of players across the value chain. However, companies across every stage of the value chain face limitations on the expansion of their geographical scope due to increasing transportation costs.

Some prominent players in the global reclaimed lumber market include:

Vintage Timberworks, Inc.

Carpentier Hardwood Solutions, NV

Imondi Flooring

TerraMai

Jarmak Corporation

Elemental Republic

Olde Wood Ltd.

Trestlewood

True American Grain Reclaimed Wood

Beam and Board, LLC

Altruwood

