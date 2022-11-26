Endpoint Security Services Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 26— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Endpoint Security Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.78 billion in 2021 to USD 10.47 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.14% during the forecast period.

China’s Endpoint Security Services market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe’s Endpoint Security Services are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China’s proportion will reach % in 2030, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2030. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Endpoint Security Services landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2030 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

In terms of the production side, this report researches the Endpoint Security Services capacity, production, growth rate, and market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2018 to 2022, and forecast to 2030.

In terms of the sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Endpoint Security Services by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type, and by Application, from 2018 to 2022 and forecast to 2030.

Global Endpoint Security Services Market Definition

Business leaders looking for assistance in designing and implementing Endpoint Security Services strategies, policies, and programs to adhere to global Endpoint Security Services regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), and Brazil’s Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), among many other Endpoint Security Services regulations could benefit from partnering with an Endpoint Security Services provider.

Endpoint Security Services providers offer a range of solutions related to Endpoint Security Services strategy and operationalization. Services may include privacy assessments such as privacy impact assessments (PIA) and data protection impact assessments (DPIA), privacy by design (PbD) consulting, data protection officer (DPO) as a service, and privacy training for staff, and more. Some providers may also assist in implementation projects for Endpoint Security Services software solutions, as well.

Global Endpoint Security Services Market Analysis and Insights

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Endpoint Security Services market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Endpoint Security Services products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Endpoint Security Services market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Endpoint Security Services Market Segmentation

The authors of this research report have explored the key segments: Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Industry. The report offers an in-depth breakdown of type and application segments and their sub-segments. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This section of the report also provides sales and revenue forecast data by type and application segments based on sales, price, and revenue for the period 2018-2030. The specialists, to broaden the understanding of the users, have done value chain and raw material analysis in this section.

Global Endpoint Security Services Market, By Deployment Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Y-o-Y Growth Impact, Opportunity Incremental)

On-premises

Cloud

Global Endpoint Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Y-o-Y Growth Impact, Opportunity Incremental)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Endpoint Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Y-o-Y Growth Impact, Opportunity Incremental)

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

IT and Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Others

Global Endpoint Security Services Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Y-o-Y Growth Impact, Opportunity Incremental)

Global Endpoint Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Netherlands, Poland, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Qatar, Rest of MEA)

Global Endpoint Security Services Market Players

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. They have also provided reliable sales and revenue data of the manufacturers for the period 2018-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices. Mentioned below are the prime players taken into account in this research report:

Leading Endpoint Security Services Market Players –

Microsoft

CrowdStrike

Symantec

TrendMicro

Sophos

McAfee

Kaspersky

Carbon Black

SentinelOne

ESET

Cylance

Bitdefender

Cisco

FireEye

Panda Security

F-Secure

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software

Fortinet

Malwarebytes

Endgame

Comodo

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Endpoint Security Services Market Report Covers Encyclopedic Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

20+ Company Profiles

