Domain Registration Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 26— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Domain Registration Market size was almost 400 million domains registered in the year 2021 and anticipated to reach 720 million domains registered by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% over the forecast period.

China’s Domain Registration market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe’s Domain Registration are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China’s proportion will reach % in 2030, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2030. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Domain Registration landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2030 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

In terms of the production side, this report researches the Domain Registration’ capacity, production, growth rate, and market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2018 to 2022, and forecast to 2030.

In terms of the sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Domain Registration by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type, and by End User, from 2018 to 2022 and forecast to 2030.

Global Domain Registration Market Definition

Domain registration services also referred to as domain registrars, help businesses reserve Internet Domain Registration. Domain registration services are used by organizations to process domain name registration and reserve Domain Registration for a set period of time, typically one or two years. Domain registration providers frequently offer a domain search service to users, which allows them to search for domains and check for their availability. Domain registration services are used by all organizations that wish to create and maintain a website, or to reserve a domain name for future business opportunities. Domain registrars also provide domain transferal services to transfer reserved domains to a newly designated registrar, while some provide domain parking services to host a simple web page or advertising space visible by traffic to the site. Registrars of top-level and second-level domains are administered and accredited by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a nonprofit organization that manages the Domain Name System. Some website hosting providers also offer domain registration to help organizations manage their Domain Registration within a hosting package.

Global Domain Registration Market Analysis and Insights

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Domain Registration market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Domain Registration products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Domain Registration market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Domain Registration Market Segmentation

The authors of this research report have explored the key segments: Domain Types, Deployment, and End User. The report offers an in-depth breakdown of type and End User segments and their sub-segments. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This section of the report also provides sales and revenue forecast data by type and End User segments based on sales, price, and revenue for the period 2018-2030. The specialists, to broaden the understanding of the users, have done value chain and raw material analysis in this section.

Global Domain Registration Market, By Domain Types, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Yearly Growth Impact Analysis)

Generic Top Level Domain

Country Code Top Level Domain

Global Domain Registration Market, By Deployment, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Yearly Growth Impact Analysis)

On-premise

Cloud

Global Domain Registration Market, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Yearly Growth Impact Analysis)

Enterprises

Non-profit organizations

Others

Global Domain Registration Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Yearly Growth Impact Analysis)

Global Domain Registration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Netherlands, Poland, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Qatar, Rest of MEA)

Global Domain Registration Market Players

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. They have also provided reliable sales and revenue data of the manufacturers for the period 2018-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices. Mentioned below are the prime players taken into account in this research report:

Leading Domain Registration Market Players –

1&1 IONOS Inc

123 Reg, Ltd.

Afilias Limited

Domain.com, LLC.

Donuts, Inc.

GMO Internet, Inc.

GoDaddy, Inc.

Key-Systems GmbH

Melbourne IT Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited

Moniker Online Services, LLC.

Namecheap, Inc.

NeuStar, Inc.

Nominet UK

Register.com

Shopify, Inc.

Tucows, Inc.

Enom, Inc.

United Domains AG

VeriSign, Inc.

Web.com Group, Inc.

Wix.com, Inc.

Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Domain Registration Market Report Covers Encyclopedic Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

20+ Company Profiles

