On-Demand Healthcare Market to move forward at a double-digit CAGR by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global on-demand healthcare market size is expected to grow from USD 153.2 billion in 2021 to USD 551.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2030.

On-demand healthcare is the online, real-time use and access of healthcare services by patients via mobile apps or websites. This includes organizing follow-up visits using mobile apps to conducting remote video consultations. Whatever the application, the goal of on-demand is for patients to be able to access these services promptly and simply, anytime and wherever they desire, via smart mobile devices.

The global surge in preference for remote monitoring for chronic disease management and the growing geriatric population worldwide with ailments that require quick treatments, for instance, diabetes, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and more, are the key forces that stimulate the demand for the on-demand healthcare market. It brings real-time patient data rapidly by eliminating the need for expensive healthcare devices and thus offering manifold advantages, such as improved acute management, streamlined clinical care, improved access and quality of care, and speedy recovery in the health status of patients. This results in shifting the trend to remotely monitoring from the traditional healthcare system, which is expected to amplify the demand for on-demand healthcare.

Global On-Demand Healthcare Market Dynamics

Drivers : Growing penetration of smart technologies

The current trend of mobile health platforms is developing, and the on-demand healthcare market is being driven by the increased acceptance of universally sophisticated technologies such as mobile and internet-connected devices in the healthcare sector. Gadgets such as desktop computers, mobile phones, and other internet-connected devices connect patients and hospitals to provide virtual care on demand at any time and from any location. For instance, The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates that during the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of Internet users increased to 4.9 billion in 2021, up from 4.1 billion in 2019. This increased acceptance of mobile health technologies is anticipated to become a regular trend in the on-demand healthcare market.

Restraints : Data Security and Privacy Concerns Related

Despite various favorable facts about on-demand healthcare, worries about data security and privacy are the most significant reasons impeding the worldwide market growth. Audio-video-based remote patient monitoring via the Internet raises privacy concerns that can be addressed by simply defining authentication and secrecy criteria for safe Internet communication. Furthermore, MPEG compression technologies may transport high-quality audio video over the Internet, allowing a healthcare professional to monitor a bedridden patient’s image and vital signs using a PC or wireless mobile terminal. Such systems, however, create security and privacy problems. Transferring susceptible audio-visual signals, compressed in a standard format, across the Internet exposes them to the possibility of being tracked, either purposefully or unintentionally.

Opportunities : Surging preference for home healthcare

The patient’s active role in monitoring their health is an important element of home healthcare. Patients mostly use remote monitoring devices, solutions, and services as they administer tests and route test results to a healthcare expert at a far cheaper cost than hospitals and clinics. As a result, the widespread use of on-demand healthcare in-home care is expected to accelerate over the projection period. Furthermore, many observers in the healthcare industry, both internal and external, are taking a closer look at the benefits of on-demand healthcare in home healthcare, as it provides a safer environment for the patient while also preventing falls and enabling patients to perform daily activities safely and effectively.

Furthermore, government measures to promote home healthcare are projected to increase the usage of on-demand healthcare applications, reinforcing market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided US$ 20 billion to home healthcare agencies in 2020 to establish a new distribution network to serve those healthcare providers. This reaffirmed the government’s support for implementing a digital solution in the healthcare industry. As a result, some regulatory agencies, including the FDA, regard widespread acceptance and use of on-demand healthcare as a way to improve health and deliver healthcare services. As a result, the FDA has authorized over 150 mobile healthcare apps.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global On-Demand Healthcare Market

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the broader investment sector. While businesses in all sectors are feeling the effects of COVID-19, rising healthcare IT enterprises have seen both obstacles and opportunities in the healthcare industry. This has resulted in enormous demand during the pandemic, significantly impacting the expansion of the on-demand healthcare sector. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures worldwide are increasing the demand for on-demand healthcare, particularly in emerging economies. For example, healthcare spending in India has steadily increased over the years, and it is expected to reach 1.2% of the GDP in Budget 2021. Furthermore, India’s healthcare market is predicted to triple to US$ 133.44 billion by 2022. Furthermore, according to Business Monitor International, the healthcare market in the Philippines is predicted to rise dramatically from US$ 15.1 billion in 2017 to about US$ 22.1 billion by 2022. (2017). As a result of COVID-19, the exponential expansion in healthcare spending in emerging economies supports the growth of the on-demand healthcare market.

Scope of the Global On-Demand Healthcare Market

The study categorizes the on-demand healthcare market based on product & Services, type of services and end-user at the regional and global levels.

By Product & Services Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Apps

Website

Home Visits

By Type of Services Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Testing

Screening and Monitoring

Therapeutic

Mobility Care

By End-User Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Individuals

Professionals

Hospitals

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Mobility Care segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period by type of services

Based on the type of services, the market is bifurcated into testing, screening and monitoring, therapeutic, and mobility care. The mobility care segment accounts for a larger revenue share in 2021. Mobility is fast gaining traction in a variety of industries. There is no denying the importance of mobility solutions in the healthcare sector. With an increasing number of people suffering from serious illnesses such as cardiac disease, stress, and diabetes, the need for and demand for competent healthcare has increased significantly. Technology is crucial in this situation. Tech developments contribute to better intense and provisional care by providing limitless opportunities for patients and medical experts.

North America is projected to account for the highest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global on-demand healthcare market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to witness the highest market share in 2021, owing to the high adoption of on-demand healthcare in the US and Canada. The rising incidence of chronic diseases in the region due to lifestyle changes, an aging population, and rising demand for home-based monitoring devices are the factors driving market expansion. Furthermore, the growing senior population in the United States is driving the adoption of on-demand healthcare. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2021, more than 54 million adults aged 65 and up will live in the United States, accounting for approximately 16.5% of the total population. The number of senior citizen in the United States is huge and expanding; by 2050, the total number of persons 65 and over is expected to reach 85.7 million, accounting for about 20% of the entire U.S. population. Thus, the increase in the aging population is expected to boost the on-demand healthcare market in the North American region.

Key Market Players in the Global On-Demand Healthcare Market

The on-demand healthcare market is extremely cutthroat, and significant competitors in the sector are using tactics including product development, collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, and growth to bolster their market positions. Most sector businesses focus on growing their operations worldwide and cultivating long-lasting partnerships.

Major key players in the global on-demand healthcare market are: