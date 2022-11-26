Handheld Inkjet Marking Machine Market Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global handheld inkjet marking machine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Handheld inkjet printers, sometimes referred to as TIJ printers or inkjet coders, employ an external printhead to apply ink to a surface. Specialized inks provide a clear, durable mark and dry rapidly. Compared to stencils or markers, portable inkjet printers have a number of distinct advantages. They can quickly print extremely noticeable marks on practically any surface, smooth or porous, in only a few seconds. Additionally, portable inkjet printers can print barcodes that are readable by machines, which can be utilized to eliminate further errors and information that is misinterpreted. Inkjet coders use an external printhead to release ink onto a substrate; as they are designed specifically, inks may instantly dry on both porous and non-porous surfaces. The ink leaves a high-quality, durable mark once it has dried. The Handheld Inkjet Marking Machine market is segmented into printing accuracy and application.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Handheld Inkjet Marking Machine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably affected the world economy, even if the market for handheld inkjet marking machines was only partially affected. Handheld inkjet marking devices saw a decline in demand as a result of industry closures. However, the rise in home delivery and the packaging of pharmaceuticals has kept the need for portable inkjet marking machines high. During the global lockdown, many small businesses expanded, which increased demand for these useful marking devices that help with logistics.

Therefore, it may be claimed that this industry managed to endure the hit while neither flourishing nor declining.

Scope of the Global Handheld Inkjet Marking Machine Market

The study categorizes the handheld inkjet marking machine market based on printing accuracy and application at the regional and global levels.

By Printing Accuracy (Sales, USD Billion, 2017–2030)

300-400DPI

400-500DPI

500-600DPI

Above 600DPI

By Application ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Manufacturing segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period by Application

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into manufacturing, logistics, and others. During the forecast period manufacturing segment accounts for the largest market share. The boom in the manufacturing sector is the result of rapid industrialization and mass manufacturing to cut down on imports. This business creates the highest demand for inkjet marking equipment because of its considerable marking rigor. But because of the growth of e-commerce, the units are under pressure to mark the batch and send it out quickly. Therefore, the handheld marking device works well to solve this issue because it takes less time and marks the batch effectively.

Subsequently, the packaging industry is expected to take over the market in the near future due to rapid advancements in e-commerce. Further, the growing FMCG, pharmaceutical, food processing, manufacturing industry, healthcare sector, and auxiliary in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Russia, and a few other East European countries contribute a major share in augmenting the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share, by Region

Based on the regions, the global handheld inkjet marking machine market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific will dominate the global handheld inkjet marking machine market in 2021. Due to increasing foreign investment and government backing for industrial development, China is expected to be a significant country driving growth in this region. China is said to be the hub of mass manufacturing, enhancing the requirement for handheld printing. Also, China is among the major manufacturers of these handheld inkjet marking machines, contributing to this region’s dominance.

Key Market Players in the Global Handheld Inkjet Marking Machine Market

The global handheld inkjet marking machine market is quite competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in September 2018, REINER presented the new handheld inkjet printer jetStamp 1025 at the important trade fair for packaging technology, the FachPack, in Nuremberg, Germany and astonished the specialist audience with its features.

Major players in the global handheld inkjet marking machine market are: