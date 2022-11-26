K-12 Student Information System Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share and Forecast by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global K-12 student information system market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The major factors expanding the market growth include the rising demand for a reliable solution to manage educational institutions’ day-to-day operations. In addition, the growing dependency on digital technologies such as cloud, IoT, analytics, and big data, which are utilized to manage various activities of educational institutions, is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Global K-12 Student Information System Market Definition

The Student Information System (SIS) is a computer system that manages various student data. Registered staff members can view, amend, and report student records via the SIS. The system also feeds the necessary data to several other computer systems. The term “K-12” refers to the years of supported primary and secondary education from kindergarten to the 12th grade. These systems can track grades and attendance data. Parents frequently have access to the K-12 SIS, which is a component that distinguishes these resources from those found in higher education. Many K-12 student information systems have an SMS option that allows instructors and parents to communicate directly with one another. This allows the teacher to inform parents about their child’s social and academic progress in class.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global K-12 Student Information System Market

The COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on educators all across the world. As a result of the prolonged lockdown, schools and universities came to a complete halt and began to explore online alternatives to continue the year’s scheduled curriculum and assessments. In this context, countries with adequate network infrastructure and internet penetration grew in student information systems. However, compared to the current need for education, these systems serve a comparatively smaller number of institutes. Hence, the cost may become a major barrier to market expansion, perhaps resulting in a loss of opportunity in rising markets.

Scope of the Global K-12 Student Information System Market

The study categorizes the K-12 student information system market based on components and deployment at the regional and global levels.

By Component ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Solution Enrollment Academics Financial Aid Billing

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Cloud-based segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by deployment

Based on deployment, the global K-12 student information system market is divided into cloud-based and on-premises. In 2021, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest market share in the global K-12 student information system market, owing to its stability, flexibility, and security. It eliminates the hassles of managing data and updating systems, allowing clients to focus on other vital functions. The cloud-based SIS includes integrated web report cards and mobile-friendly parent and student portals. With the use of virtual technology, a cloud-based server hosts institutions’ applications remotely. For all of these factors, the cloud-based category is expected to drive market expansion in the next years.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the geographic standpoint, the global K-12 student information system market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The broad adoption of SIS applications and their use in middle and high schools in the region, especially in emerging economies like China and India, has propelled regional market expansion in recent years. Furthermore, as educational institutions implement digital solutions to improve operational efficiency, the region is projected to provide opportunities for SIS vendors.

Global K-12 Student Information System Market Players

The global K-12 student information system market is moderately competitive, with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global K-12 student information system market are: