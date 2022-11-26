Capacitive Touch Keypad Market 2022: Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global capacitive touch keypad market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030. The capacitive touch keypad is a reliable product for use as an alternative to conventional keyboards. The factors such as increasing demand for capacitive touch keypads in consumer electronic products and growing demand on account of the surging use of multi-touch devices are escalating the market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness of its benefits and its adoption in various end-use verticals will further drive the markets’ growth during the forecast period.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Capacitive Touch Keypad Market

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the market’s growth. The major raw material supplier, China, witnessed a massive spread of the pandemic coupled with a global lockdown. This led to the shortage and high prices of raw materials. Further, disrupted supply chains halted manufacturing processes, and the surging adoption of contactless products and services hampered the market’s growth amid the pandemic. However, the demand for the capacitive touch keypad increased during the pandemic from the consumer electronics market; as COVID-19 pushed companies to adopt work-from-home policies and students had to attend online classes in such cases, the demand for laptops, computers, and displays multiplied during the pandemic. Thus, keeping the market’s growth steady during COVID-19.

Scope of the Global Capacitive Touch Keypad Market

The study categorizes the capacitive touch keypad market based on type, sensor type, application, distribution channel, end-use industries, and material used at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

8-key

9-key

12-key

16-key

By Sensor Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Touch Sensor

Motion Sensor

Position Sensor

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Household Appliances

Entertainment Tools

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By End-Use Industries Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

By Material Used Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Acrylic

Gorilla Glass

ABS Plastic

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Consumer electronics segment accounts for a major market share, based on end-use industries

Consumer electronics accounted for the major market share in the end-use industries in 2021. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for laptops, displays, computers, and others, as COVID-19 forced people to work from home and students to attend online schools. This factor has promoted the growth of the segment in 2021. Also, consumer electronics is witnessing high demand globally. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data, the appliances and consumer electronics industry stood at USD 9.84 billion in 2021. Further, the electronics hardware production in India stood at USD 63.39 billion in 2021. Such factors will propel the market’s growth in forthcoming years across the globe.

North America dominates the global capacitive touch keypad market

On a regional basis, North America accounts for the major market share in 2021. The growing technological investment in the field and the growing global gaming industry have augmented the market’s growth. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecasting period. The rise in demand for consumer electronics in highly populated countries, such as China and India, has subsequently witnessed a high demand. Moreover, the growing government initiatives for e-learning and various free education campaigns for children belonging to economically-weaker sections of the society will increase the demand for the capacitive touch keypad market over the forecast period.

Global Capacitive Touch Keypad Market Players

Key players operating in the capacitive touch keypad market are adopting key strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions and gain major market share. The capacitive touch keypad market is highly concentrated in nature. Major players in the global capacitive touch keypad market are: