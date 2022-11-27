Data Collection And Labelling Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR of 18% Over 2032

Data Collection and Labeling Market Analysis by Data Type (Text, Image/Video, Audio Data Collection and Labelling), by Vertical, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The data collection and labelling market has garnered a market value of US$ 1848.06 Mn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 18% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 9,670 Mn.

Technological advancements and increasing demand for convenience indirectly contribute to the growth of the data collection and labelling market.

The artificial intelligence software that is built into products like smart speakers is trained with data collection and labeling.

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations with manufacturers make it possible for businesses to increase production and meet consumer demand, which increases revenue and market share. As a result of new technologies and products, end-users will be able to benefit from products and funding in the industries.

In January 2022, AIMMO, a Korean startup built an AI data annotation platform, which enables enterprises to read and label image, video, sound, text, and sensor fusion data faster and more accurately. The company has raised $12 million in a Series A round to bolster its data labeling technology and expand globally. Its software eliminates the inefficiencies of the annotating process, freeing customers to focus on their AI models.

In November 2021, Scale AI acquired SiaSearch, which would allow it to extend its reach in Europe and develop its newest product more quickly. The nucleus is designed to weave SiaSearch’s technology into Nucleus so any AI developer can access data, even those outside the automotive and AV industries.

Prominent Key Players Of The Data Collection and Labeling Market Survey Report:

Appen Limited

Reality AI

Globalme Localization Inc.

Global Technology Solutions

Alegion

Labelbox Inc

Dobility Inc.

Scale AI Inc.

Trilldata Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Playment Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Data Collection and Labeling Industry Report

By Data Type

Text Image/Video Audio



By Vertical

IT Automotive Government Healthcare BFSI Retail & E-commerce Others



Questionnaire answered in the Data Collection and Labeling Market report include:

How the market for Data Collection and Labeling has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Data Collection and Labeling on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Data Collection and Labeling?

Why the consumption of Data Collection and Labeling highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

