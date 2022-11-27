Global Sales of Mulching Materials Projected to Record a 7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by 2031|Fact.MR Study

Mulch Materials Market by Product Type (Organic Mulch, Inorganic Mulch), by Material (Residential Applications, Garden, Horticulture), by Sales Channel (Modern Commerce, Online Stores, Garden Supply Stores) – Global Market Insights from 2021 to 2031

The value of the global mulch materials market is projected to exceed US$3 billion in 2021 and to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7% over the next ten years, with the highest demand for horticulture and gardening.

The flexible and automated offerings of mulch head manufacturers have gained huge popularity among millennials in developed nations. Furthermore, the market is expected to advance as the forest mechanization ratio increases in all regions.

Competitive landscape

The mulch head manufacturers aim to increase their market share in the South Asia-Oceania region through joint ventures and strategic partnerships with investment groups and local players.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

In 2021 , Caterpillar launched two new mulching heads – HM5515 and HM3013 – which can be used for forestry machines and tracked and wheeled excavators.

In 2021 , Picursa partnered with Ufkes Greentec to sell forestry equipment such as mulch heads in Europe.

Prominent KEY PLAYERS of Mulching Materials Market Survey Report:

Novamont SpA

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Ohio mulch

Preen

The company Scotts LLC

Cheerful gardener

Cowart Mulch Products, Inc.

Forest mulch

Bailey Bark Materials, Inc.

Renewable Fiber Inc.

Main market segments covered

Product type

Organic material for mulch Barked, chopped or chipped Pine needles Cut grass Chopped leaves Drinking straw Inorganic mulching material Black plastic Landscape fabric Stones/gravel Other



By material

Mulch material for residential applications Garden mulch material Public gardens Company gardens Hotels and resort gardens Mulch material for horticulture Other



By sales channel

Mulch material sold through Modern Trade Mulch material sold at garden supply stores Mulch material sold through online stores Mulch material sold through other channels



By Region

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania WHAT



Mulching Fragmentation of materials by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, research and development projects, acquisitions and product launches of each mulch material player.

Various regulations imposed by governments on the consumption of mulch materials in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global mulch materials.

The report covers the following insights and evaluations of the Mulch Materials market which are useful for all the participants involved in the Mulch Materials market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and the demand for mulch materials

Latest Industry analysis on the Mulching Materials market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key Trends Analysis of the Mulching Materials market and changing consumer preferences across major industries.

Change in the demand and consumption of mulching materials of different products

Major trends emphasizing funding from key investors in a number of countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major players in mulching materials

US Mulching Materials Market Sales to Grow at Steady Pace Driven by Growing Consumer Confidence and Economic Recovery

European mulching material demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire Answers in the Mulch Materials Market Report Include:

How has the market for mulching materials grown?

What is the present and future prospect of global mulch materials by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for mulch materials?

Why is the consumption of mulching materials higher in the region?

In which year is the segment expected to surpass the segment?

