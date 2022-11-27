Global Sales of Oil Drain Monitor At A Steady CAGR of 4.8% Through 2032 | Fact.MR study

Global sales of oil spill monitoring equipment are expected to reach US$212.2 million in 2022 . At a steady CAGR of 4.8%, the global oil spill monitoring equipment market is expected to reach US$340 million by the end of 2032 .

According to the latest analysis by Fact.MR, oil spill monitoring devices accounted for 1.2% of the global marine equipment market value in 2021. With the global Oil Drain Monitoring Devices (ODME) market forecast to be valued at $ 340 million by the end of 2032, this market share is expected to grow to around 2%-2.5% . This increase in share is mainly due to increased shipbuilding and ship maintenance activities around the world.

competitive landscape

The existence of strict regulations regarding emissions in the marine industry has drawn the focus of manufacturers and end users towards efficient products. In the current scenario, oil spill monitor manufacturers are focusing heavily on product innovation and the development of novel technologies to meet regulatory requirements while meeting end-user demand.

Leading suppliers of oil spill monitoring devices, such as Alang Hub, KSB Group and Bestobell AquaTronix, consistently invest in research to develop new product innovations.

Prominent Key Players of Oil Drain Monitoring Devices Market Survey Report:

KSB Group

Bestobell AquaTronix

Insatech A/S

Source International Co.,Ltd.

VAF instruments

ROMANTIC PARTNER

Key Segments of ODME Industry Research

By ship type: Oil and chemical tankers bulk carrier General fee container ships gas carrier offshore vessels Passenger ships and other ships

After the operation: Automatic oil leak monitoring equipment Manual oil leak monitoring equipment

After distribution: OEM’s MRO Service Provider (Aftermarket)

By region: North America ODME Market Latin American ODME market Europe ODME market East Asian ODME market ODME market in South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa ODME Market



Fragmentation of oil drain monitors by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Cooperations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of all Oil Drain Monitoring Devices Players.

Various regulations imposed by governments on the consumption of oil drain monitors in detail.

Impact of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global oil spill monitoring devices.

The report provides the following Oil Drain Monitoring Devices market insight and assessment, which is helpful to all participants involved in the Oil Drain Monitoring Devices Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for oil spill monitoring equipment

Latest industry analysis of the Oil Drain Monitoring Devices Market with key analysis on market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Analysis of the key trends of the Oil Drain Monitoring Devices market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing the demand and consumption of various Oil Drain Monitoring Device products

Key trends underlining funding from key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the top Oil Drain Monitoring Devices players

The oil monitoring device market is set to grow steadily in the US due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

The demand forecast for oil monitoring equipment in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in Oil Drain Monitoring Devices Market Report include:

How has the oil drain monitoring device market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global oil spill monitoring device based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for oil discharge monitoring devices?

Why is the consumption of oil drain monitors the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

